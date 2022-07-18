This week in New York history: July 17-23

Monday's severe thunderstorms brought torrential rains and flash flooding to areas across the Hudson Valley, as some locations reported several inches of rain in just a few hours. While most parts of the area were under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, meteorologists had warned to be on the lookout for possible tornadoes as well. Just last week, an EF1 tornado briefly touched down in Ulster County, causing extensive damage and power outages. Sometimes tornadoes can touch down with little to no advanced warning.

ULSTER COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO