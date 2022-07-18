ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

Police seek public’s help finding missing 23-year-old Harvard woman

By Heather Alterisio
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

Anyone with information regarding Mary Anderson's whereabouts is asked to call the Harvard Police Department at 978-456-1212.

The Harvard Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard was reported missing by her family Sunday night, police said in Facebook post Monday.

She was last seen driving a 2017 navy blue Toyota Tacoma in Hudson, New Hampshire, on Saturday at approximately 10:30 p.m. The vehicle has Massachusetts license plate 8DXW20.

Police said family has been unable to get in touch with Anderson, which is “uncharacteristic.”

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Harvard Police Department at 978-456-1212.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

92-year-old man drowns in N.H. lake

William Duryea of Exeter, NH was pulled from the water and given CPR before being pronounced dead on the scene. A 92-year-old man drowned in Squam Lake in Sandwich, New Hampshire, Wednesday afternoon. William Duryea of Exeter, New Hampshire, was pulled from the water and given CPR before being pronounced...
EXETER, NH
Boston

Wilmington hit-and-run suspect arrested

Police arrested Karen Haught, the alleged driver, in her Billerica home. A suspect has been arrested and charged in a hit-and-run crash in Wilmington that seriously injured a woman Wednesday morning. Karen Haught, 52, of Billerica, was taken into custody at her residence without incident Wednesday evening, said Wilmington police.
WILMINGTON, MA
Boston

Four Worcester teens missing

Anyone with information should call 911 or 508-799-8606. Three teens left their Worcester residence Wednesday night and have not returned. Sabrina Dirgham, Thomas Noponen, and Caleb Coburn, all 16, are missing from a Queens Street residence, said Worcester police. A fourth 16-year-old, Janisally Muller, left her Adams Street residence Thursday...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston

Chelmsford man dies in outdoor fire ignited by propane torch

"Outdoor fire safety is important all year long, but especially while most of Massachusetts is in significant drought status." A Chelmsford man succumbed to fire-related injuries Thursday. The day before, the man was using a propane torch when the outdoor fire got out of control, injuring himself and another person...
CHELMSFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Hudson, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Harvard, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston

Everett man found dead in apparent homicide

Police found a 38-year-old man dead inside an Everett home. An apparent homicide is under investigation by the Everett Police Department, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. The police responded to a 911 call Tuesday morning around 4:22 a.m. reporting an unresponsive man. Upon arriving at the Central...
EVERETT, MA
Boston

Wilmington hit-and-run seriously injures pedestrian

A 64-year-old Wilmington woman was struck around 7:10 a.m. while walking on the sidewalk with a friend and a dog. The Wilmington Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian Wednesday morning. A 64-year-old Wilmington woman was struck around 7:10 a.m....
Boston

Four juveniles arrested in connection to murder of 17-year-old Weymouth High student

Nathan Paul was allegedly killed in a botched drug deal in Quincy. Four juveniles were arrested Tuesday morning in connection to the February murder of 17-year-old Weymouth High School student Nathan Paul, prosecutors said. According to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office, the four defendants were arrested on charges...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Toyota Tacoma
Boston

Woman hospitalized after shooting on Blue Hill Avenue

Police said the woman suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. Boston police are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting late Tuesday night. Officers responded around 11:20 p.m. to the report of the shooting at 460 Blue Hill Ave. At the scene, they found an adult woman with injuries that were not life-threatening. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Armed suspect shoots himself after hours-long standoff with police on I-495

The standoff took place in Andover near the Andover-Lawrence line. An hours-long standoff between Massachusetts State Police and an armed suspect who barricaded himself inside his vehicle on I-495 ended Tuesday evening with the suspect apparently shooting himself. State Police tweeted around 8:20 p.m. that an armed suspect had barricaded...
ANDOVER, MA
Boston

Police investigating after man shot, injured in Dorchester

No arrests have been made. Boston police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in Dorchester early Tuesday morning. Police said officers responded to the scene at 36 Winston Road around 1 a.m. where they found an adult man suffering from injuries that were not life-threatening. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment by Boston EMS.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Boston

Four charged in Central Square stabbings that left 2 injured

Police said two men were stabbed — including one who was allegedly attacked twice — on the same day in Central Square. Four suspects have been charged in connection to three stabbings in Central Square earlier this month that left two men injured, including one who was allegedly attacked twice on the same day.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston

Black bear breaks into N.H. kitchen ‘looking for snacks’

A hungry black bear broke into a home in Hancock, New Hampshire early Monday morning. The bear was found in the kitchen around 1 a.m. “looking for snacks,” according to a Facebook statement from Hancock police. No human or animal injuries were reported, and authorities reported the details to the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game.
HANCOCK, NH
Boston

Orange Line train catches fire as it crosses Mystic River

No injuries were reported. An MBTA Orange Line train caught fire early Thursday morning in Somerville as it crossed the bridge over the Mystic River. MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo told The Boston Globe that at approximately 6:45 a.m., the head car of a southbound train traveling into Assembly station was observed to have flames and smoke coming off of it. He said all passengers made it off the train and no injuries were reported.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Microburst confirmed in Warwick

A microburst is “a particularly strong downrush of winds which often results in straight-line wind damage that is less than 2.5 miles in length.”. The National Weather Service Boston confirmed Friday morning that a microburst with wind speeds of 90 mph occurred Thursday in Warwick. The NWS determined, based...
WARWICK, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy