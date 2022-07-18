Police seek public’s help finding missing 23-year-old Harvard woman

Anyone with information regarding Mary Anderson's whereabouts is asked to call the Harvard Police Department at 978-456-1212.

The Harvard Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard was reported missing by her family Sunday night, police said in Facebook post Monday.

She was last seen driving a 2017 navy blue Toyota Tacoma in Hudson, New Hampshire, on Saturday at approximately 10:30 p.m. The vehicle has Massachusetts license plate 8DXW20.

Police said family has been unable to get in touch with Anderson, which is “uncharacteristic.”

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Harvard Police Department at 978-456-1212.