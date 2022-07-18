Friends plan fundraiser to support motorcycle accident survivor and his family

On Saturday, July 23, a group of Cazenovia area residents is presenting a fundraiser at the Coal Yard bar and grill in DeRuyter to benefit Brett Johnson, a local resident and former Cazenovia business owner who was in a major motorcycle accident on March 26. (Submitted)

CAZENOVIA — This summer, a group of Cazenovia area residents is planning a fundraiser to benefit Brett Johnson, a local resident and former Cazenovia business owner who was in a major motorcycle accident on March 26 in Florida.

The incident resulted in seven surgeries in 11 days, three weeks in intensive care, and months in the hospital.

The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, July 23, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Coal Yard (720 Railroad Street) bar and grill in DeRuyter.

An entrance donation fee will include a meal of pulled pork, ziti, baked beans, and assorted salads and desserts.

The event will also feature live music, 50/50 raffles, a silent auction and raffles for larger items, and a corn hole tournament.

The raffle and auction items include golf passes at four to five local courses, an Alexandria Bay overnight package, half day kayak rentals, a Syracuse Mets family pack, a Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology (MOST) family pack, a wine refrigerator, various baskets and local gift certificates, a Vernon Downs overnight package, a Syracuse Pedal Tours package, a kayak, and several meat packages from local farmers.

Starting at noon, up to 20 teams will compete in the double-elimination corn hole tournament. The cost is $60 per team and includes dinner. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second, and third place teams. Teams can sign up at the bar. Call 315-852-9932 for more information.

“The money will go toward Brett’s medical expenses, transport, housing adaptations, and equipment,” said Event Co-Chair Pam Washbon.

Washbon and Allison Rainbow are coordinating the event with help from several other friends of the Johnson family, including Christine June, Nancy Haws, Honey-Beth Nelson, Patty Slocum, and Ruthanne Stone, owner of the Coal Yard.

According to Johnson’s wife, Jean Johnson, both Washbon and Rainbow immediately stepped up to the plate following the accident, asking what they could do and then enlisting the help of other friends to form a committee.

“These people have donated the most valuable asset, their time,” said Jean. “We are beyond thankful. . . I have no words to express my gratitude, my heart is full with all these people stepping up to help in such a challenging time. Every day is a struggle and having all these people in our corner helps immensely.”

In addition to organizing the upcoming fundraiser, Washbon and Rainbow also set up a Facebook group to keep people updated on Johnson’s progress and organized a T-shirt fundraiser to raise money for his medical transport home.

“I am overwhelmed by what people are doing for us,” said Johnson.

According to Jean, the accident happened while Johnson was riding with a friend to the Gulf of Mexico and a truck stopped in his lane unexpectedly.

“Brett hit the back, flew over the truck bed into the back end where he landed on a fifth wheel plate attachment,” she said. “[This] caused multiple traumatic injuries. Both arms, two spots on his spine — neck and lumbar — and an open book pelvic fracture.”

Following the accident, Johnson was treated in Florida until May 3 when he was transferred to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. He was released on June 2. Since then, he has had one additional weeklong hospitalization for infection and another surgery to remove pelvic hardware.

On July 8, Jean described her husband’s condition as “stable” and noted that, due to two spinal fractures and a pelvic fracture, he is learning to walk again with the assistance of a walker.

“He is mostly wheelchair bound at this point,” she said. “He is re-learning how to eat with his left hand, as his [dominant] right hand is not working well yet. He will need nerve repair surgery in the future. . . Basic self-care at this point is a challenge.”

Johnson currently resides in the Hamlet of Sheds in New Woodstock, about 10 miles south of the Village of Cazenovia.

Prior to his accident, he helped with Jean’s business, Schoolhouse Dog Grooming, Boarding, and Daycare.

“He was a friendly face driving around picking up the dogs on the daycare route and a general all-around handy man,” said Jean. “His presence around the business is sorely missed by all — especially the dogs, who all love ‘Uncle Brett,’ as we call him.”

Johnson grew up in the Cazenovia area, graduated from Cazenovia High School in 1978, and operated his business, Equine and Pine, in town from 1995 to 2006.

The business started out on Lincklaen Street as a hand-built, custom furniture store before relocating to US Route 20 E (next to the McDonalds) and expanding its offerings to also include equine supplies and mattresses.

According to Jean, Johnson hopes to recover enough to someday start building furniture again.

For updates on his recovery, search “Brett’s Pit Crew (Brett Johnson)” on Facebook.