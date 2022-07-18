ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, NY

Progress being made at farms cultivating New York's first adult-use cannabis crop

By WKBW Staff
 4 days ago

DERBY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Office of Cannabis Management and NY’s Cannabis Control Board toured farms across the state last week, including one in Erie County, to highlight progress as the farms cultivate the state's first adult-use cannabis crop.

New York legalized adult-use recreational marijuana in 2021 and issued cannabis cultivation licenses to farms across the state earlier this year. The state has high hopes for its budding cannabis industry, it expects the product to generate roughly $350 million in tax revenues annually.

7 News joined officials at a Thursday tour at Three Chord Ranch in Derby.

