’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9: Emily Learns a Shocking Secret About Kobe’s Family

By Elise Nelson
 4 days ago

90 Day Fiancé star Kobe Blaise’s best man, Temperature, is stirring things up between Kobe and Emily. During Sunday, July 17’s episode of season 9, Temperature visits the couple in America ahead of their wedding. He’s not shy about sharing his opinions on Kobe and Emily’s relationship — or about spilling Kobe’s secrets. While attending a lunch with the couple and Emily’s family, Temperature reveals that Kobe comes from a royal family, much to Emily’s surprise. Read about the shocking scene below and see how fans have reacted.

Kobe Blaise on ’90 Day Fiancé’ | TLC

Kobe tells Temperature that Emily is pregnant again on ’90 Day Fiancé’

In last week’s episode, Kobe and Emily discovered that Emily was pregnant with their second child . They decided to keep the news a secret from Emily’s family until after their wedding. While Kobe sticks to his promise of not telling her family, he can’t hold in the exciting news when Temperature, a fellow Cameroonian living in Ohio, comes to town.

Kobe privately tells Temperature about Emily’s pregnancy and explains that she doesn’t want her family to know yet because they warned her not to get pregnant again . However, this doesn’t sit right with Temperature. He tells his friend that Emily seems to be making too many decisions in the family, which doesn’t match African culture. Temperature says Kobe will be “signing his death warrant” if Emily stays in charge instead of Kobe.

Temperature drops the bomb that Kobe comes from a royal family in Cameroon

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0R51Z6B6pfo?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

The next day on 90 Day Fiancé , Temperature talks to Emily at lunch about “respecting” Kobe more , especially given that he “comes from a royal family.” Emily is completely surprised by this news, explaining that her fiancé never mentioned his family history to her.

“What is he, like, a prince?” Emily asks.

Kobe steps in and says he’s not a prince, but his father is technically royalty.

“This is huge news. Like, do we have a castle in Cameroon?” Emily says in a confessional.

Back at the lunch table, Temperature says Emily and Kobe would have to live in Cameroon and govern the citizens if he becomes the “heir apparent.” However, Kobe insists that he hasn’t inherited any royalty from his father. He explains that Cameroon has “200 and something tribes,” each with its own chief who is from the royal family. Kobe says he’s “far away from that” and has no interest in becoming a chief himself.

“I choose my own path, you know,” he adds.

“So wait. We have no money and no kingdom to go rule?” Emily asks.

Some ’90 Day Fiancé’ fans slammed Emily for her reaction to Kobe’s royal family news

Many 90 Day Fiancé fans have expressed disdain for Emily, and this scene only made some viewers feel worse about her. One Reddit user posted a still image of Emily asking about the castle in Cameroon, adding the caption: “I’m so done with her.” Fellow viewers sounded off about the situation in the comments.

“This scene was cringe for so many reasons, the first that stuck out was, clearly Emily knows little to nothing about Kobe’s heritage and beloved home country,” one person wrote. “Doesn’t seem like she’s ever asked about it or cared enough to, especially since she keeps referring to him being from ‘Africa.'”

“She sure perked up when she thought maybe her fiance was a secret royal family member,” another user added. “I have a feeling that if he were actually rich she would let him be in charge.”

90 Day Fiancé airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Comments / 21

13F10
4d ago

I can only hope that others looking for love abroad see and hear all the major problems with marrying abroad and or bringing their love mates to the United States and marrying in 90 days unless you are extremely financially capable

Reply(3)
17
13F10
4d ago

The only one thing about this couple which is backed by medical science is that she is pregnant again when she and her boyfriend cannot afford. I hope her family members can see this soon and put all the pressure on her and him to move out , get a fulltime job and start acting like responsible people and stop her from bringing them into HER & HIS problem.She absolutely makes me sick and he isn't looking for any job that pays him cash until he gets a green card or work Visa. Please do not continue to support these two in their quest for a better life at the cost of her mother and father and grandmother.

Reply(6)
10
Tina Quell
4d ago

she is one but she knows nothing why she still living home why no job she don't know about rent bills gas land taxes all insurance etc

Reply(1)
9
