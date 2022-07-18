ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Alligator found in Virginia swimming pool

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VZGzZ_0gjdy88K00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. -- An alligator is safe after being found swimming in a Chesapeake homeowner's pool on Friday.

According to a Facebook post by Chesapeake Animal Services, Animal Control officers learned three weeks ago that an alligator from Jack's Jungle had gone missing. The alligator's owner did not know if the reptile escaped, was stolen or was let out of its enclosure.

Friday, resident on Taft Road alerted authorities that an alligator was in their backyard pool.

Animal Control and the alligator's owner worked to remove the reptile, aptly named "Splash," from the pool. He was then taken back home — just a few houses down from the one where he was found swimming.

"See you later, alligator!" Chesapeake Animal Services said in its Facebook post.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Chesapeake, VA
Lifestyle
City
Chesapeake, VA
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Chesapeake, VA
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Alligator#Animal Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WTKR News 3

Norfolk fugitive arrested in Richmond by US Marshals

NORFOLK, Va. - Officials have located and arrested a man who was wanted on charges related to a shooting investigation. On Friday, around 12:35 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of Cedar Street for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

Alligator rescued after being spotted in Chesapeake pool

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - An alligator is safe after being found swimming in a Chesapeake homeowner's pool. According to a Facebook post by Chesapeake Animal Services, three weeks ago, Animal Control officers were made aware that an alligator from Jack's Jungle had gone missing. The alligator's owner said they didn't know if it escaped, was stolen or was let out of its enclosure.
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy