Man accused of shooting at 3 Richmond officers faces new charges

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man accused of shooting at a group of Richmond Police officers two months ago is facing new charges.

Jonathan Wilson, 51, has been charged with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The charges stem from an incident on May 9 where Wilson is accused of shooting at officers after hiding behind a home on Richmond’s Southside.

The officers were not injured.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that Wilson is also a suspect in a robbery and assault at an ATM on April 26.

Wilson, who is being held without bond, is scheduled to be back in court September 9.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.