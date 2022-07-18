ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Man accused of shooting at 3 Richmond officers faces new charges

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TyUpl_0gjdy7Fb00

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man accused of shooting at a group of Richmond Police officers two months ago is facing new charges.

Jonathan Wilson, 51, has been charged with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The charges stem from an incident on May 9 where Wilson is accused of shooting at officers after hiding behind a home on Richmond’s Southside.

The officers were not injured.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that Wilson is also a suspect in a robbery and assault at an ATM on April 26.

Wilson, who is being held without bond, is scheduled to be back in court September 9.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Crime Report – July 15-21, 2022

– Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with possession of marijuana, possession of tobacco products, filing a false police report, and other state criminal violations at a convenience store July 15 at 2:40 a.m. 5000 block of Nine Mile Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with shoplifting at...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
WTKR News 3

Norfolk fugitive arrested in Richmond by US Marshals

NORFOLK, Va. - Officials have located and arrested a man who was wanted on charges related to a shooting investigation. On Friday, around 12:35 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of Cedar Street for the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from...
NORFOLK, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

2 more arrested in connection with Gray shooting

Greensville County Sheriff W.T Jarratt announced two suspects were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the June 27 Liberty Road homicide of 23 -year old Monta' Gray. Rashawn Travon Tatum, 18, and Tyquan Edward Smith, both...
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Richmond Police
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who was injured in a single-vehicle crash earlier this week has died, Chesterfield Police said. On Sunday, July 17, the driver of a 2002 Dodge Caravan Sport was traveling on Route 1 southbound when the vehicle crashed into a traffic signal pole at the intersection of Route 1 and Dwight Avenue, according to police.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVR CBS 6

Police: Guns, explosives, and drugs found inside Henrico 'fortress'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico man who lived in a home described as a “fortress” will stand trial for a variety of crimes following a raid of his Tuckahoe house. At a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, four investigators testified to evidence they said was collected from 52-year-old Michael Hardy's Durwood Crescent home during a two-day search in March.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy