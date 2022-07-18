ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Gun safety was key message at Richmond youth camp

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. – Reducing gun violence and providing a safe outlet for young people was the goal of a day camp held in Richmond Saturday.

The key subject of the three-hour event, which was sponsored by the Challenge Discovery Project and radio personality Clovia Lawrence, was gun safety, not gun violence.

Lawrence said she wanted kids to see that while guns can be used to keep you safe, they can also do a lot of harm in the wrong hands.

Multiple speakers shared the personal impacts of gun violence.

“My last memory of my son is with bullet holes in him,” one speaker said. “He wasn't in Mosby, he wasn't about Mosby. He was just visiting a friend.”

Organizers said they are coordinating afterschool programs to help create peer mentorship and support groups that keep kids off the streets.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

