San Luis Obispo, CA

Kristin Smart Case: Opening Statements In Trial Of Father And Son Charged In Her Disappearance

By Madisen Keavy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IdiBv_0gjdy04W00

SALINAS (CBS13) — On Memorial Day weekend 1996, a college freshman at California Polytechnic State University went to an off-campus party in San Luis Obispo but never returned to her dorm.

Her body was never found. A suspect in her disappearance has never been convicted.

Kristin Smart, the 19-year-old college student from Stockton has had her smile, blonde hair, and legacy flashed on television screens and in headlines since her disappearance. Now, 26 years after she disappeared, the man considered the “prime suspect” in the disappearance will face a jury and a charge of murder.

Paul Flores, now 45, was charged with murder in the killing of Smart while trying to rape her in his dorm room at Cal Poly, according to prosecutors, where Flores was also a freshman at the time. His father, Ruben Flores, now 81, will also face a jury for the crime of Accessory After the Fact, for what court documents say, was his role of harboring, concealing, and aiding his son with knowledge of the crime of murder.

The two will have separate juries, chosen last week from more than 1,500 prospective jurors, screened before selection. The trial is expected to last about four months and separate juries will weigh the evidence against each defendant throughout.

Before the trial, San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge, Craig Van Rooyen, ruled after a 22-day preliminary hearing that there was a “strong suspicion” Flores and his father committed the crimes they’ve been charged with. As such, a location change was announced in April 2022, due to the amount of publicity surrounding Smart’s disappearance. The LA Times reported that the location shift for the trial delayed the start, which will have opening statements on Monday.

Podcast Sparks New Interest in Smart’s Disappearance

On September 30, 2019, 23 years after Kristin Smart’s disappearance, a podcast episode titled, “A Face On A Billboard” premiered as the first episode of the podcast, “Your Own Backyard Podcast” The creator and narrator, Chris Lambert, begins by explaining his connection to California’s Central Coast (it’s where he grew up) and what he knew about Smart before research (her face and name on a billboard in the Village of Arroyo Grande.)

“Who is Kristin Smart?” The episode description asked, and within the first hour of the premiere episode, Lambert is in Smart’s childhood home in Stockton with her parents, Denise and Stan Smart. Her parents, Lambert explained to the listener, are who he needs to make the most authentic and factually correct documentary.

They agree to speak with Lambert, and in the process, open their world, and Smart’s, to his thoughtful line of questioning to get to the bottom of how Smart lived, not just how she disappeared.

In 10 episodes, plus an 11th episode about the Flores’ charges and motions related to the trial released in June, Lambert walks the path Smart took before she disappeared. He speaks to her childhood friends, college friends, and family. He dives into what happened as told by witnesses in San Luis Obispo on May 25, 1996.

Lambert walked the listener through Paul Flores’ history: his friendships, and notable concerns with women throughout his life, that at one time, had him called “Scary Paul” by women who knew him before he arrived on Cal Poly’s campus.

Now, as father and son Flores sit in a Monterey County Courtroom on trial for charges related to Smart’s disappearance and murder, Lambert’s podcast is credited with shifting focus back on Smart’s cast, and encouraging more people with information to speak with investigators.

When the Flores’ were arrested, the Smart family thanked Lambert and the “Your Own Backyard Podcast” for helping reignite the public interest in Smart’s case.

“Chris, along with four incredible angels (C, J, J, and J), balanced Kristin on their shoulders while lightening our burden and held our hearts and hopes with fierce resolve and commitment. There simply are ‘no words!’” Smart’s family wrote in April 2021.

Lambert was subpoenaed by the Flores’ lawyers ahead of the trial, but was granted a motion to “quash” the subpoena served to Lambert, according to a post on the podcast’s Twitter account. The court found that Defense Attorney Robert Sanger, “had not made an adequate showing to overcome CA Shield Law and First Amendment reporter’s privileges,” according to Lambert’s post after the fact on social media.

Trial Expectations: Rueben Flores’ Home

Kristin Smart’s remains have not been found and the mystery of her disappearance from Cal Poly’s campus in May of 1996 will likely be at the center of the trial. Prosecutors have long said that Paul Flores was the last person to see Smart alive and told classmates the night she disappeared he would help Smart get to her dorm, safely. It took authorities six days to interview Flores, according to 48 Hours reporting.

Dozens of searches have taken place over the last two decades, but within the last three years, Ruben Flores’ home, which is about 12 miles south of Cal Poly in Arroyo Grande, took center stage for investigators to search. In March of 2021, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced they served a search warrant at Ruben’s home. During this search, investigators used cadaver dogs and ground penetrating radar.

At Paul Flores’ home in Los Angeles, search warrants were served in 2020, alongside other locations in California and Washington state. Before this, in 2016, a dig was done on Cal Poly’s campus.

In April 2021, Smart’s family sued Rueben Flores in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court. The lawsuit said that Smart’s body was buried in Flores’s backyard and that he moved the body “under the cover of darkness” to another location after a search of his property in February 2020.

The trial for Paul and Ruben Flores will start with opening statements on Monday, and is expected to last four months. Camera and video or audio recording is not permitted inside the courtroom.

Comments / 2

Miss Kitten
4d ago

Fry the whole family, and that includes the mother too she raised this monster and covered up for his bad behavior for years...

Reply(1)
2
 

CBS Sacramento

2 Arrested In May 2022 Highway 99 Shooting, Carjacking; 2 Accomplices Still Sought

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Two people have now been arrested in connection to an armed carjacking that happened along Highway 99 near Modesto earlier in the year. California Highway Patrol says, early in the morning of May 10, they got a report of shots fired and a carjacking near the Tuolumne Boulevard exit. No suspects were arrested at the time, but detectives soon took over the case. Last week, warrants were served at a home in Madera County that was linked to several suspects believed to have been involved. Now with some extra evidence, detectives were able to identify two of the suspects as 42-year-old Santos Joaquin Pacheo and 36-year-old Cirilio Joaquin Pacheco. Both were later arrested on Tuesday without incident in Madera County. They are now facing charges of armed jacking. Detectives say they are still looking for two other alleged accomplices. The names of those suspects have not been released by authorities, however.
MODESTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose PD Officer Arrested for DUI Directly Before Shift

A San Jose police officer was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on July 8 just before he began his scheduled shift with the department, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has confirmed through sources with direct knowledge of the investigation. According to those sources, the officer nicked...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Associated Press

California school, staff charged in autistic child's death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A private school in Northern California and three of its staffers have been charged for involuntary manslaughter in the 2018 death of a 13-year-old autistic student, who died after being restrained for almost two hours for allegedly spitting at a classmate. A recently convened special criminal grand jury indicted Guiding Hands, a now-closed school for students with special needs in the Sacramento suburb of El Dorado Hills, its former principal Starrane Meyers, teacher Kimberly Wohlwend and site administrator Cindy Keller, the Sacramento Bee reported Thursday. Each was indicted on a charge of involuntary manslaughter, El Dorado County District Attorney Office spokeswoman Savannah Broddrick said. The indictments, which remain sealed, come almost three years after county prosecutors filed manslaughter charges against the defendants in November 2019. The three educators each entered a not guilty plea at an initial arraignment that month, and then the case dragged on in court as the two sides discussed a plea deal and the defendants changed attorneys, according to the Bee and prosecutors.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento area drug dealers indicted by federal grand jury

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men out of Stockton and a woman from Modesto were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of cocaine and several other drug related charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Heidy Isabel Torres Lopez,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Yolo County Sheriff’s Deputies Find Body Of Missing Person In American River

CLARKSBURG (CBS13) — The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office found the body of a missing person in the American River. On July 21, deputies learned that a missing person’s car was found in Clarksburg next to the Sacramento River. A two-day search from multiple agencies ended with the discovery of the body being found in the river. The family has been notified, and deputies don’t suspect any foul play.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police arrest 2 after Vietnamese father killed in 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police homicide detectives have arrested two men for the homicide of a 54-year-old father of three young children nearly five years ago and the DA has charged them both with murder. On Wednesday, police announced they arrested 38-year-old Juvenal Arellano in Santa Clara County...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman, 23, Arrested After Death Of Her Newborn At Lodi Homeless Camp

LODI (CBS13) – A woman has been arrested in connection to the death of an infant that was born at a homeless camp in San Joaquin County. California Highway Patrol says, on Wednesday afternoon, a woman – 23-year-old Ebonie Allen – who had apparently given birth recently arrived at Lodi Memorial Hospital. The birth happened at a homeless camp near Highway 99 and Pine Street in the Lodi area. Lodi Fire Department personnel soon arrived at the camp and found a deceased infant. Exactly how the infant died is unclear, but CHP investigators have arrested Allen after determining she is allegedly responsible for its death. Allen has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing a charge of murder.
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Armed Robbery Suspect Leaves Car Keys At Scene, Helping Deputies Quickly Catch Him

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton armed robbery suspect was arrested after he left his key fob at the scene – with deputies using the remote to quickly chirp out the right vehicle. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says, a little before 11 p.m. Thursday, a business along the 6600 block of Pacific Avenue in Stockton was robbed at gunpoint. Deputies got to the scene quickly, but the suspect managed to just slip away. However, a set of car keys were soon found at the scene. After finding out they didn’t belong to any of the victims or witnesses, deputies decided to use...
STOCKTON, CA
