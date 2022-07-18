ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton High School student charged with murder released on bond

By Joel Leal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELL COUNTY, Texas — An 18-year-old Belton High School student accused of murder has been released from jail after a bond reduction, officials said. Caysen...

Joseph Thurman
4d ago

I know people who have had a larger bond for Marijuana. this is what's wrong with our judicial system

Iliana Cg
4d ago

on another article I posted how he gets to walk around with a bracelet and the other kid is dead...seems fair 🤬🤬🤬🤬 a friend of friend of his wasn't happy. said I don't know the story. said that caysen stabbed him in self defense. I was like so all articles and people who knew what happened said it was over a girl.

