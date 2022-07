KESWICK (WINA) – Albemarle Police say a 41-year old Culpeper man died in the Thursday morning dump truck crash that closed Louisa Road in Keswick for more than 5 hours. The call came in just after 8:30 for the crash at Tally Ho Farm Lane — about a half-mile north of Black Cat Road. They got there to find the dump truck filled with a load of asphalt overturned, and John Henry Alfred Moorman of Culpeper pinned inside. He died at the scene.

KESWICK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO