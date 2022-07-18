ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northville, MI

Hope names sophomore Janie DeGroot a Beckman Scholar to assist with research

By Ken Delaney
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – Hope College has named sophomore Janie DeGroot of Northville a 2022-23 Beckman Scholar through the college’s Beckman Scholars Program award from The Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation. The award is supporting DeGroot as she conducts collaborative research with Dr. Jason Gillmore, who...

Dr. Richard Visser

Richard John Visser was born in Grand Rapids to Richard W. and Ruth Visser on October 19, 1960. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Chicago where the family was blessed with the birth of his sister Julia. In Chicago, both children attended Timothy Christian School. When Richard (Dick) was 13, the family moved back to Michigan, settling in Holland, to their house on the lake. Dick attended and graduated from Holland Christian High School and went on to attend Calvin College studying a pre-dental curriculum. Following graduation in 1982, he applied to the University of Detroit Dental School. During his four years of dental school, he was part of the Psi Omega Fraternity and made many lifelong friends. In the summer of 1984, Dick met his future wife, Renee Krolik. Dick received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery in June of 1986. Then on July 26, 1986, Dick married Renee and moved back to Holland to start their lives together.
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

David Carpenter

David Carpenter (Dave) age 81 of Holland and formerly of Grand Rapids passed away at 5:35 pm on July 19, 2022. Born in Flint, MI on June 28, 1941. Dave was preceded in death by his parents Roger and Rhea Carpenter. Surviving is his wife and high school sweetheart, Carol...
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Alexander “Alec” Gabier

Alexander “Alec” Gabier, 31, of Grand Rapids, formerly of Jenison, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Alec was born on December 22, 1990, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Jeffery and Lisa (Kortering) Gabier. Alec attended Jenison Schools and graduated from Jenison High School in 2009. He went on to Grand Valley State University and graduated with his engineering degree. Alec enjoyed his professional engineering work, especially his drone work for the U.S. military. An emphatic and fun part of Alec’s life was his service cat “Mayhem”.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
927thevan.com

Henry J. Van Essen

Henry J. Van Essen was born on February 5, 1934, in Edgerton, MN, and died in Zeeland, MI on July 18, 2022. Henry married his high school sweetheart, Dot De Poorter on May 18, 1954. Their union was blessed with 4 children: Calvin (Karen) VanEssen of Castle Rock, CO, Diane (Stan) DeYager of Lake Forest Park, WA, Sharon (Kevin) Schonewill of Holland, MI, and Delwyn (Diane) VanEssen of Littleton, CO. He had 15 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. They lived in Edgerton, MN until 1984 and then moved to Sioux Falls, SD.
ZEELAND, MI
Northville, MI
Northville, MI
Holland, MI
927thevan.com

Alexis Elena Salas

Alexis Elena Salas, age 25, of Holland, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Zeeland Hospital. Lexi was a loving and loved daughter, sister, and granddaughter. She attended Kendall College of Art and Design for two years, majoring in illustration of book covers. She currently was working as a server at Applebee’s and will be remembered by her loved ones for her artistic and empathetic nature, her selfless, inclusive character, and her big heart.
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Phillip Carnel Cross

Phillip Carnel Cross, 54, of Bloomingdale, MI passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022. Born January 17, 1968, in Douglas, he was the son of Nancy Ellen (Menear) Cross and the late Milford Castal Cross and was the husband of Jeanette Lynn (Juskewicz) Cross. Phillip was an avid outdoorsman. He loved going fishing and hunting whenever he was able. He was also passionate about making music and was a talented artist. Phillip was well known in the area for his amazing guitar playing and everyone loved to come to listen. He passed on his love for music through teaching guitar to many over the years. Phillip was a proud American and was very patriotic. He was a dedicated employee of Adient in Holland. Phillip desired to further his career, so he went back to school and earned his associate’s degree from Lake Michigan College in 2019. While he was generally a quiet man, he could also be quite the prankster and was quick with a good joke. Phillip will be remembered as a fierce and loyal father and friend.
BLOOMINGDALE, MI
927thevan.com

Cornelia “Connie” Brummel

Cornelia “Connie” Brummel, age 84, of Holland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Resthaven Care Center. Connie was a child of the covenant, prayer warrior, prayer partner, and longtime member of Fourteenth Street Christian Reformed Church. She was a life-long educator who taught at Oakdale Christian, Dearborn Christian, Red Bank (NJ) Regional HS, Holland Christian, and was director of CASA of Hope College. She volunteered as a docent at the Holland Museum and served on both the Calvin College Board of Trustees and Alumni Board, and the Christian Schools International Foundation Board. She never stopped encouraging her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other people’s children. She loved water skiing (until age 70) berry picking, entertaining guests, traveling, and memorizing poems with her grandchildren.
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Beulah B. Richardson

Beulah B. Richardson, age 98, of Holland, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022. Private services will be held. Interment will be in Gibson Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the auspices of the Mulder Chapel.
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Sabina Bloomfield

Sabina Bloomfield of Fennville, MI passed away at her home on July 16, 2022. Sabina was a wonderful wife to her husband, Robert Bloomfield, of thirty-three years. She was also loved deeply by three stepdaughters, grandchildren, and her fur kids. Sabina is survived by her husband, Robert Bloomfield; three stepdaughters,...
FENNVILLE, MI
927thevan.com

Holland Fire Department to hold emergency response exercises Thursday

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – The Holland Fire Department and other agencies will be participating in emergency response exercises again this Thursday, July 21. They began their exercises Tuesday. The drill will occur at 515 South Waverly Road and 221 Columbia Avenue. City fire officials say the exercises are...
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Holland Police Log July 20-21, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Nine people shot during “large party” on North Church in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WNWN) – Nine people had to be taken to the hospital after getting shot early Saturday morning during what was described as a large party in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a shots-fired call at about 2:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Church.
KALAMAZOO, MI
927thevan.com

Criminal charges filed against mother for death of 3 children in February crash

HOLLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Holland Township woman has been charged in the death of her three sons in a fatal automobile accident earlier this year. 31-year-old Leticia Marie Gonzales was charged with three counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death on Tuesday, July 19, in the crash that happened on February 17, in the area of James Street, west of 112th Avenue in Holland Township around 11 a.m.
HOLLAND, MI

