Financial Reports

Earnings Preview: Hancock Whitney

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Hancock Whitney HWC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-07-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Hancock Whitney will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37. Hancock Whitney bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...

