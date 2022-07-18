ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, woman die from injuries sustained in I-75 crash last week

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
DAYTON — Two people critically injured in a crash on southbound 75 at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard late Thursday night have died from their injuries.

Demichael Wright, 29, of Dayton, and Karena Wills, 24, of Dayton, were identified Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The crash was reported around 11:00 p.m. and had Southbound 75 closed for around three hours. It reopened just after 2 a.m.

An investigation showed Wright was driving a 2014 Subaru BRZ southbound on I-75 in the fourth lane from the right shoulder when he attempted to change into the first lane from the right shoulder and hit a 2016 Jeep Cherokee, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

After hitting the Jeep, Wright’s car moved into the second lane from the right shoulder and was hit by a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe. That collision caused Wright’s car to hit the trailer of a 2003 Ford F-650.

The crashed caused the Jeep to go off the right side of the highway and hit a guardrail.

Wright and Wills were both transported from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition, dispatchers told News Center 7. Wills died from her injuries shortly after being brought to the hospital Thursday night and Wright succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

A crash report showed that Wills was in the front passenger seat of Wright’s car at the time of the crash.

WLWT 5

CPD investigating aggravated robbery and kidnapping in Avondale

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery and kidnapping that occurred on Thursday. According to officials, the incident happened at 242 Irwin Place around 10:30 a.m. The victim stated that four unknown suspects gained entry into the home and forced the victim into a vehicle...
CINCINNATI, OH
