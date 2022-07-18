ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

A Preview Of United Community Banks's Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

United Community Banks UCBI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-07-19. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that United Community Banks will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68. United Community Banks bulls will hope to hear the...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's session, 61 companies made new 52-week lows. Verizon Communications VZ was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN saw the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bank of N.T Butterfield's Earnings: A Preview

Bank of N.T Butterfield NTB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-07-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Bank of N.T Butterfield will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93. Bank of N.T Butterfield bulls will hope to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of NBT Bancorp's Earnings

NBT Bancorp NBTB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-07-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that NBT Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84. NBT Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Heartland Financial

Heartland Financial HTLF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-07-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Heartland Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05. Heartland Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarterly Earnings#United Community Banks#Eps#Quarter Q1
Benzinga

AT&T to $20? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes for Friday

Barclays cut AT&T Inc. T price target from $22 to $20. AT&T shares fell 0.6% to $18.81 in pre-market trading. Citigroup reduced Snap Inc. SNAP price target from $29 to $16. Snap shares fell 29.1% to $11.60 in pre-market trading. UBS cut the price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Krispy Kreme Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Krispy Kreme DNUT. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 3.5 per share. On Tuesday, Krispy Kreme will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 3.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
MARKETS
Benzinga

'The Bear Market Is Over': Sundial Research Founder

The S&P 500 has experienced 110 reversals in the previous 135 sessions, representing 1% shifts from high or low to close. Recent sessions have seen an extraordinary increase in the volume of buyers who are eager to acquire visibility. “The bear market is over,” Sundial Capital Research founder Jason Goepfert...
STOCKS
Benzinga

These Analysts Revise Price Targets On Tesla After Upbeat Q2 Earnings

Tesla Inc TSLA posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Second-quarter deliveries were 254,695, up 27% year-over-year. Tesla shares rose 3.2% to $766.25 in pre-market trading. Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Tesla following the release of results. B of A Securities raised...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: KKR Real Estate Finance

KKR Real Estate Finance KREF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-07-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that KKR Real Estate Finance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. KKR Real Estate Finance bulls will hope to...
MARKETS
Benzinga

PetMed Express Earnings Preview

PetMed Express PETS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-07-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PetMed Express will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25. PetMed Express bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Acme United Q2 Earnings

Acme United ACU reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Acme United missed estimated earnings by 13.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.82. Revenue was up $11.93 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

7 REITs Paying Huge Dividends

One of the big reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

This Analyst Says GSK Spin-Off Haleon Offers "Best Of Both Consumer Worlds"

Citi group has initiated coverage on GSK plc's GSK consumer healthcare spin-off Haleon Plc HLN with a Buy rating and a price target of 360p. "We see the company as the best vehicle to play the secular attractions of Consumer Health, facilitated by Haleon's scale and its exposure to staples segments where it can more easily outperform," the analysts write.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About a.k.a. Brands Holding

Analysts have provided the following ratings for a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $7.5 versus the current price of a.k.a. Brands Holding at $2.95, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From April Reveal Alarming Truth

Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s portfolio has underperformed the S&P 500 total return index both on an overall returns basis and in Sharpe ratio.”
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses, Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Thursday

The global cryptocurrency market valuation moved lower on Thursday, but it still managed to remain above the $1 trillion mark. While Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was able to touch the $24,000 level on Wednesday, but it lost most of its value this morning on Thursday. However, Bitcoin is still trading much lower than its all-time high level of $68,000.
MARKETS
Benzinga

BnSellit Technology Inc. Announces Stock Option Grants

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2022) - BnSellit Technology Inc. BNSL ("BnSellit" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 3,205,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Corporation in accordance with the Corporation's stock option plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.35 per Class A Common share, expire 5 years from the date of grant, and vest over a 3-year period, with 1/3 of the Options vesting immediately, and 1/3 vesting at the end of each of the first and second anniversary of the date of grant. The Corporation's stock option plan was approved by the shareholders at the Corporation's annual and special meeting on June 10, 2022.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Dynex Capital's Earnings Outlook

Dynex Capital DX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-07-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Dynex Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43. Dynex Capital bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Dow Dips More Than 200 Points; Crude Oil Moves Lower

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.67% to 31,821.63 while the NASDAQ fell 2.09% to 11,807.11. The S&P also fell, dropping, 1.21% to 3,950.64. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose 0.7%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

YPF YPF - P/E: 5.23. Shell has reported Q1 earnings per share at $2.4, which has increased by 44.58% compared to Q4, which was 1.66. YPF's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.64, whereas in Q4, they were at 1.0. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.0%, which has increased by 0.47% from 0.53% in the previous quarter.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
63K+
Followers
150K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy