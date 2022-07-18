ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Realty Income 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Realty Income O has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 7.82%. Currently, Realty...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From April Reveal Alarming Truth

Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s portfolio has underperformed the S&P 500 total return index both on an overall returns basis and in Sharpe ratio.”
MARKETS
Benzinga

Is Bank of America Heading Toward $38? Here's What The Chart Says

Bank of America Corp BAC was trading flat on Thursday in continued consolidation after soaring up more than 13% between July 14 and July 19. The sharp rise paired with the sideways consolidation has settled the stock into a possible bull flag pattern. The bull flag pattern is created with...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Realty Income O
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Krispy Kreme Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Krispy Kreme DNUT. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 3.5 per share. On Tuesday, Krispy Kreme will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 3.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
MARKETS
Benzinga

'The Bear Market Is Over': Sundial Research Founder

The S&P 500 has experienced 110 reversals in the previous 135 sessions, representing 1% shifts from high or low to close. Recent sessions have seen an extraordinary increase in the volume of buyers who are eager to acquire visibility. “The bear market is over,” Sundial Capital Research founder Jason Goepfert...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Analyst Says GSK Spin-Off Haleon Offers "Best Of Both Consumer Worlds"

Citi group has initiated coverage on GSK plc's GSK consumer healthcare spin-off Haleon Plc HLN with a Buy rating and a price target of 360p. "We see the company as the best vehicle to play the secular attractions of Consumer Health, facilitated by Haleon's scale and its exposure to staples segments where it can more easily outperform," the analysts write.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Crypto Industry Looks Like A 'Bunch Of Idiots,' Says Mike Novogratz

Mike Novogratz, CEO of digital asset investment firm Galaxy Digital Holdings BRPHF, reflected on the lessons learned from the cryptocurrency crash this year. What Happened: Speaking at the Bloomberg Crypto Summit, Novogratz recounted the events over the last two months that turned into a “full-fledged credit crisis” in crypto.
MARKETS
Benzinga

7 REITs Paying Huge Dividends

One of the big reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying: DiaMedica Therapeutics, Troika Media And More

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses, Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Thursday

The global cryptocurrency market valuation moved lower on Thursday, but it still managed to remain above the $1 trillion mark. While Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was able to touch the $24,000 level on Wednesday, but it lost most of its value this morning on Thursday. However, Bitcoin is still trading much lower than its all-time high level of $68,000.
MARKETS
Benzinga

These Analysts Revise Price Targets On Tesla After Upbeat Q2 Earnings

Tesla Inc TSLA posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Second-quarter deliveries were 254,695, up 27% year-over-year. Tesla shares rose 3.2% to $766.25 in pre-market trading. Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Tesla following the release of results. B of A Securities raised...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look At Alphabet (Google) Stock As The Tech Sector Tanks

Alphabet, Inc (Google) Class C GOOG was plunging more than 6% lower in sympathy with a number of other social media-based and technology stocks after Snap, Inc SNAP posted disappointing second-quarter earnings on Thursday after the market close. The bearish price action was likely accelerated when Mizuho analyst James Lee...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Conagra Brands Boosts Dividend By 5.6%

Conagra Brands Inc CAG said its Board of Directors approved a 5.6% increase in quarterly dividend payment to $0.33 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 3, 2022. The new quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share is equivalent to $1.32...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
63K+
Followers
150K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy