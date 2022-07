(Montague, MA) Two cyclists were hit by a vehicle on Turners Falls Road in Montague Thursday. They were taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield to be treated for serious injuries. The accident occurred in the area of Hatchery Road in Montague and the driver of the vehicle is believed to be uninjured. The Montague Fire and Police Departments, as well as Turners Falls Fire Department and two ambulances. The cause of the accident is still be investigated.

MONTAGUE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO