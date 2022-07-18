Val Demings tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

Rep. Val Demings speaks to the media at the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, on Monday, June 27, 2022. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Two days after appearing before a gathering of Florida Democrats, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Orlando, says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID and am currently isolating with mild symptoms,” Demings wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for the many well-wishes, and stay safe.”

Demings, who is running to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio this year, spoke at the Leadership Blue Conference in Tampa, which drew many top members of her party.

Demings, who is vaccinated, joins scores of other Americans who likely are getting sick because of a variant of the coronavirus that the vaccine is less effective against. Many of those vaccinated, however, are reporting mild to moderate symptoms and are not being hospitalized.

A spokesperson for Demings said vaccines are important in preventing serious illness and hospitalizations, so people need to get vaccinated and boosted.

Her husband, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, announced he had COVID in January and also experienced mild symptoms, according to his staff. Val Demings tested negative at the time.

Val Demings, a former Orlando police chief, is seen as the best chance for a Democrat to win statewide office in Florida, as she has out-raised Rubio in campaign contributions this year.