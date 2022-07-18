East Hampton paints the town red at Old Home Days

Members of the East Hampton Fire Department are represented in the East Hampton Old Home Days Parade on July 16. Melanie Savage/Hartford Courant/TNS

The East Hampton Old Home Days celebration returned this year after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

This is the first time the town has held the event since the passing of long-time Master of Ceremonies Robert “Red” McKinney.

“This will be our first year without Red at the helm of the event, and we can’t wait to honor him all weekend,” read a press release for the event.

According to the release, Old Home Day in East Hampton dates back to the Village Improvement Society, begun in 1912 when local church societies worked together for the betterment of the community.

Now organized by an all-volunteer committee, Old Home Days includes a parade, live performances, amusement rides, and more.