ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Fauci to retire before the end of Biden’s term

By Joseph Choi
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yKNzV_0gjdvGeA00
Dr. Anthony Fauci sits before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies for a hearing to discuss… Read More

(The Hill) — Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said in an interview published on Monday that he plans to retire by the end of Biden’s term in office.

“We’re in a pattern now. If somebody says, ‘You’ll leave when we don’t have Covid anymore,’ then I will be 105,” Fauci told Politico. “I think we’re going to be living with this.”

Fauci said the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), where he is the director, had “the best people in the country” to carry out his vision.

And he said the possibility of more attacks coming his way Republicans take control of Congress was not a factor in his decision.

When asked about the possibility of quitting during an interview last year, Fauci said he would “unequivocally” not quit in response to criticisms of him.

“So because there are a lot of people who have ideas about conspiracies and changing minds and flip-flopping, that’s not a reason to step down. Not at all,” he said.

The Brooklyn-born immunologist has served as director of the NIAID since 1984, most notably working on HIV/AIDS research before becoming a leading health authority during the COVID-19 pandemic, earning both praise and derision from the public and lawmakers.

Fauci has advised seven presidents on public health issues. His working relationship with former President Trump was famously fraught during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Fauci often had to counter unfounded claims made by the president.

Fauci told Politico he and Trump developed “an interesting relationship.”

“Two guys from New York, different in their opinions and their ideology, but still, two guys who grew up in the same environments of this city. I think that we are related to each other in that regard,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Ark. pharmacist arrested after ‘violent episode’ at Walmart

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Chaos at the Helena-West Helena Arkansas Walmart lands a pharmacist in jail. The Walmart Supercenter in West Helena Arkansas is almost always bustling with folks buying essentials or having prescriptions filled. Thursday, however, one customer got an unexpected and frightening response from a longtime, well-known pharmacist when she came to pick […]
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
Fox News

Biden family friend has raked in more than a half million dollars from pro-Biden super PAC

FIRST ON FOX: A longtime Biden family friend has raked in more than half a million dollars from a pro-Biden super PAC, a Fox News Digital review of federal filings has found. Mark Doyle, a former Joe Biden aide who discussed foreign business opportunities with Hunter Biden within his emails, has funneled the six-figure sum from the Unite the Country super PAC to his Chicago-based firm, Prairie Avenue Advisors, since late 2019.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
People

Lawmaker Asks Pete Buttigieg 'Insulting' Question About Implementing 25th Amendment on President Biden

Pete Buttigieg defended the current administration after a Republican congressman questioned Joe Biden's ability to serve as president. On Tuesday, the Secretary of Transportation, 40, testified at a House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure committee hearing, during which Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) asked Buttigieg to "describe America in one single word," according to Yahoo! News.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Biden's age isn't his problem

At 79, Joe Biden is the oldest president in American history. Eighteen months into his term, the burdens of governing have staggered him. But while Biden's age complicates his hopes of winning another term, It has nothing to do with his problems in this one.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Of Course Biden Has COVID

And there it is: President Joe Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus, the White House announced Thursday morning, and is dosing up with Paxlovid to keep his so-far “very mild symptoms” from turning severe. In some ways, this is one of the cases the entire world has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Republicans
Reuters

Biden has fatigue, dry cough, symptoms started Wed. night - physician

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has a runny nose and fatigue with an occasional dry cough, Biden's physician Kevin O'Connor said on Thursday in a letter to the White House press secretary after the president tested positive for COVID-19. Biden's mild symptoms started Wednesday evening, O'Connor said in the letter to Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, adding that he anticipated Biden would respond favorably to treatment.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Allergy
US News and World Report

Biden and Trump: a Contrast in Coronavirus Patients

President Joe Biden sought to reassure the nation Thursday that he's OK and working hard as he grapples with a coronavirus case the White House said was basically inevitable. "Hey, folks, I guess you heard. This morning I tested positive for COVID," a maskless, business-suited president said in a video posted on social media. "I've been double vaccinated, double boosted, symptoms are mild, and I really appreciate your inquiries and concerns."
POTUS
POLITICO

Sanders: Biden shouldn’t have visited Saudi Arabia

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday criticized President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia given reports that the 2018 assassination of a Washington Post journalist was orchestrated by the country’s crown prince. “The leader of that country, who’s involved in the murder of a Washington Post journalist, I don’t...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Jet-lagged dinners and Biden's gift to the Middle East

JERUSALEM — President JOE BIDEN had different plans for engaging the Middle East. But the world has a way of intervening. Since the beginning of his administration, he’s sought to downgrade the importance of the region so as not to wade into intractable problems such as the brokering of a two-state solution between the Israelis and the Palestinians. And in a sign that he was planning to conduct Middle East diplomacy differently than his predecessors, he pledged to end the United States’ customary snugness with Saudi Arabia after the killing of journalist JAMAL KHASHOGGI, a U.S. resident.
POTUS
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

July 23 (Reuters) - Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Odesa in southern Ukraine on Saturday, the Ukrainian military said, dealing a blow to a deal signed on Friday to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports. Ukraine has called on the United Nations and Turkey to ensure that Russia fulfills its commitments under the agreement, the foreign ministry said. read more.
POLITICS
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy