Lafayette, LA

Registration open for online job fair

 4 days ago
Registration is now open for an LED FastStart online career fair that will connect job seekers with Louisiana companies filling a wide range of business operations and customer service positions.

The online event will take place Wednesday, July 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free, and participants can register in advance or at the start of the event.

Business operations encompasses a wide range of roles, including human resources, accounting/finance, account management, marketing, operations, project management, business development and administrative assistance. Customer services roles include a similarly broad spectrum of jobs whose primary responsibility is interacting with the public in-person, online and/or by phone.

Eight companies seeking to fill a combined total of 162 open positions have committed to participate in the career fair to date: Using the Brazen online events platform, job seekers will have the opportunity to explore the employers’ online booths, research the companies and see the opportunities for which they are best suited. Registrants also can participate in one-on-one text-based chats with company representatives.

Since the LED FastStart Recruitment platform was launched, more than 1,500 job seekers have participated in 21 online career fairs for multiple businesses or individual companies. The fairs have covered a range of industries, from digital/tech to manufacturing. Similar events showcasing other industry sectors are scheduled throughout the year. To receive email notifications about future career fairs, opt-in here [opportunitylouisiana.us11.list-manage.com].

To register, visit the Brazen registration page.

For more information, contact LED FastStart Recruitment Director Jamie Nakamoto at Jamie.Nakamoto@la.gov or 225.342.1575.

Here's a list of participating employers:

  • Advanced Call Center Technologies, Shreveport
  • Calls Plus, Lafayette
  • Click Here Digital, Baton Rouge
  • GDIT, Bossier City
  • LHC Group, Lafayette
  • Premier Health, Baton Rouge
  • SCI, New Orleans
  • SchoolMint, Lafayette

