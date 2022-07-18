ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Opelousas Police looking for stolen truck

 4 days ago
Opelousas Police are asking for help to locate a vehicle that was taken during a Sunday armed robbery.

The incident happened Sunday at about 2 p.m.

The victim was approached while working at the St. Landry Cemetery. He told police he was approached by two young men wearing masks and black clothing. He said they held him at gunpoint while one got into his truck. They left in the truck with several of the man's personal items, including a gun.

The victim's vehicle was a silver 2015 Chevrolet Silverado bearing Louisiana License Plate# Z230481.

If any one comes into contact with this vehicle please notify local authorities and do not attempt to approach any suspects who may be in the vehicle as they should be considered armed and dangerous.

Here's a picture of the truck:

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this incident to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.)

Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.

IN THIS ARTICLE
