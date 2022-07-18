ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

What we know about the Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting

By Jazlyn Gomez, Lucas Gonzalez, Vic Ryckaert
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Police arrest Indianapolis man after chase in stolen vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police chased an Indianapolis man early Friday morning for driving a stolen vehicle. He’s been identified as Tyler Mclin, 24, of Indianapolis. Westfield police received a report that a stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Friday on U.S. 31. They say the vehicle was reported stolen from Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Greenwood mall shooting sparks interest in gun purchases

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis gun store says sales have been steady since Sunday’s shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall, as some people consider arming themselves. Conner Iuni was among dozens of people in line Wednesday to purchase guns or accessories at Indy Arms Company on East 55th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
City
Seymour, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WTHR

21 people arrested in Indianapolis-based drug trafficking organization

INDIANAPOLIS — Twenty-one people are facing charges for their roles in an Indianapolis-based drug trafficking organization. According to court documents, 56-year-old Indianapolis resident Keith Jones, also known as "Kebyo," was the alleged leader of the organization that intended on distributing fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. Court documents say 56-year-old Kevin...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Silver Alert for missing central Indiana man canceled

A statewide Silver Alert declared for a missing central Indiana man has been canceled. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department was investigating the disappearance of Rod Michael Hopkins, a 31 year old last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts, and black and red Air Jordan shoes. Rod was missing...
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Pineda
Person
Mike Pruitt
insideradio.com

Vehicle Crashes Into Cumulus Media Indianapolis Building.

A two-vehicle accident resulted in a pickup truck ramming into the building that houses Cumulus Media’s radio stations in Indianapolis. The crash happened Thursday (July 21) around 5:45pm. According to reports, two vehicles crashed sending one of them into the building, which is the home of country WFMS (95.5), classic hits WJJK (104.5), rock WNDX (93.9), adult hits WNTR (107.9), sports WXNT (1430), and CHR WZPL (99.5).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
viatravelers.com

15 Fun & Best Things to do in Greenwood, Indiana

If you’re visiting Indianapolis and are looking for things to do outside of downtown, why not visit Greenwood, Indiana? You’ll be happy to know there are more than enough fun things to do in this neck of Indiana. Greenwood, Indiana, is an inviting place that comes alive in...
GREENWOOD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Fbi#The Mall#Violent Crime#Impd#The Greenwood Park Mall
WIBC.com

Autopsy Says Death of Indianapolis Man in IMPD’s Custody was a Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS–The Marion County Coroner’s Office said the death of an Indianapolis man in police custody back in April was the result of a homicide. On Wednesday morning, the coroner said Herman Whitfield III, 39, died from cardiopulmonary arrest as a result of police using a taser back on April 25. The report also said Whitfield’s morbid obesity and hypertensive cardiovascular disease were also contributing factors in his death.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Meddling mischievous miscreants march along after Monon mayhem

The six individuals pictured above are wanted for Criminal Mischief after causing damage to a street sign in the area of 145 Elm St., Carmel, at approximately 9:31 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. If you have any information on these people, please call Officer A. Parshall at the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-2477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 2022-00044250.
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Autopsy report released in Greenwood Park Mall shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Johnson County Coroner’s Office is releasing details in its investigation into the Greenwood Park Mall shooting. On Tuesday, the coroner’s office released details from the autopsy reports. In the report, the coroner said the shooter sustained eight gunshot wounds. The report detailed that the suspect in the case, 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman […]
GREENWOOD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Missing Greenfield teen found, returned home

UPDATE: Police said the missing girl has been safely located and returned home. —————————————— GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police are searching for an endangered 16-year-old runaway from Greenfield who was last seen early Thursday morning. According to police, Jenna Kindle is a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs […]
GREENFIELD, IN
WRTV

WRTV

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy