What we know about the Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
We're Dizzy, We're Exhausted, But We Didn't Quit! - Dizzy Runs Indianapolis Pro - Am Event RecapTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
Five Days Ago, a Father Took His 3 Young Children on a Fishing Trip. They Haven’t Been Seen Since.Fatim HemrajIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis foundation gifts $34 million to local organizationsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
Popular Indiana restaurant closed due to hiring and supply chain challengesKristen WaltersIndiana, PA
Stimulus proposal would give families hundreds more each monthJake Wells
Related
Family of Indiana mall gunman shocked by his deeds
GREENWOOD, Ind. — (AP) — The family of the man who fatally shot three people at a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall said Friday that they had no inkling that he was capable of the violence. In a statement released through their attorney, Jeffrey and Justin Sapirman, the father...
WISH-TV
Police arrest Indianapolis man after chase in stolen vehicle
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police chased an Indianapolis man early Friday morning for driving a stolen vehicle. He’s been identified as Tyler Mclin, 24, of Indianapolis. Westfield police received a report that a stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Friday on U.S. 31. They say the vehicle was reported stolen from Indianapolis.
Silver Alert canceled for Anderson teen
A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen Friday morning in Anderson.
WISH-TV
Greenwood mall shooting sparks interest in gun purchases
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis gun store says sales have been steady since Sunday’s shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall, as some people consider arming themselves. Conner Iuni was among dozens of people in line Wednesday to purchase guns or accessories at Indy Arms Company on East 55th Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
21 people arrested in Indianapolis-based drug trafficking organization
INDIANAPOLIS — Twenty-one people are facing charges for their roles in an Indianapolis-based drug trafficking organization. According to court documents, 56-year-old Indianapolis resident Keith Jones, also known as "Kebyo," was the alleged leader of the organization that intended on distributing fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. Court documents say 56-year-old Kevin...
WANE-TV
Silver Alert for missing central Indiana man canceled
A statewide Silver Alert declared for a missing central Indiana man has been canceled. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department was investigating the disappearance of Rod Michael Hopkins, a 31 year old last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts, and black and red Air Jordan shoes. Rod was missing...
Johnson County dispatchers still processing after Greenwood mass shooting
JOHNSON COUNTY — Just days after the 911 dispatchers who handled the majority of calls as people scrambled for safety during the Greenwood Park Mall mass shooting, WRTV is catching up with them to see how they are processing the events that transpired. Dispatcher Amber Mercado is still processing...
Greenwood Police release 911 calls made during Greenwood Park Mall shooting
On Wednesday afternoon, the Greenwood Police Department released audio recordings of the 911 calls that dispatchers took during the Greenwood Park Mall shooting.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wife, husband among Indiana mall victims; gunman identified
Authorities say the person who shot and killed three people at a Greenwood mall before a shopper shot and killed him was a 20-year-old local man.
insideradio.com
Vehicle Crashes Into Cumulus Media Indianapolis Building.
A two-vehicle accident resulted in a pickup truck ramming into the building that houses Cumulus Media’s radio stations in Indianapolis. The crash happened Thursday (July 21) around 5:45pm. According to reports, two vehicles crashed sending one of them into the building, which is the home of country WFMS (95.5), classic hits WJJK (104.5), rock WNDX (93.9), adult hits WNTR (107.9), sports WXNT (1430), and CHR WZPL (99.5).
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to do in Greenwood, Indiana
If you’re visiting Indianapolis and are looking for things to do outside of downtown, why not visit Greenwood, Indiana? You’ll be happy to know there are more than enough fun things to do in this neck of Indiana. Greenwood, Indiana, is an inviting place that comes alive in...
WRTV Investigates explains what a 'No Weapon' policy means legally
GREENWOOD — Following the Greenwood Park Mall shooting that left three people dead and two others injured, countless people praised the quick actions of the armed civilian, who took down the gunman within seconds. However, some have questioned whether he was allowed to carry a gun inside the mall,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indy man with 24 prior convictions gets 5 years after running through neighborhood firing gun
INDIANPOLIS — An Indianapolis man with 24 prior felony convictions was sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. Dariel Hill, age 57, was arrested on October 3 of 2020...
WIBC.com
Autopsy Says Death of Indianapolis Man in IMPD’s Custody was a Homicide
INDIANAPOLIS–The Marion County Coroner’s Office said the death of an Indianapolis man in police custody back in April was the result of a homicide. On Wednesday morning, the coroner said Herman Whitfield III, 39, died from cardiopulmonary arrest as a result of police using a taser back on April 25. The report also said Whitfield’s morbid obesity and hypertensive cardiovascular disease were also contributing factors in his death.
readthereporter.com
Meddling mischievous miscreants march along after Monon mayhem
The six individuals pictured above are wanted for Criminal Mischief after causing damage to a street sign in the area of 145 Elm St., Carmel, at approximately 9:31 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. If you have any information on these people, please call Officer A. Parshall at the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-2477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 2022-00044250.
Autopsy report released in Greenwood Park Mall shooting
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Johnson County Coroner’s Office is releasing details in its investigation into the Greenwood Park Mall shooting. On Tuesday, the coroner’s office released details from the autopsy reports. In the report, the coroner said the shooter sustained eight gunshot wounds. The report detailed that the suspect in the case, 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Instructors explain responsibilities after armed citizen stops mall shooting
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Firearm instructors on Thursday praised an armed citizen’s handling of Sunday’s mall shooting, but cautioned not every situation is the same. When a gunman opened fire in the Greenwood Park Mall food court late Sunday afternoon, armed citizen Eli Dicken fired shots...
Missing Greenfield teen found, returned home
UPDATE: Police said the missing girl has been safely located and returned home. —————————————— GREENFIELD, Ind. — Police are searching for an endangered 16-year-old runaway from Greenfield who was last seen early Thursday morning. According to police, Jenna Kindle is a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs […]
Coroner: Herman Whitfield III's death in IMPD custody was a homicide
The official cause of death is "cardiopulmonary arrest in the setting of law enforcement subdual, prone restraint, and conducted electrical weapon use."
wrtv.com
Taco truck organizes fundraiser for Greenwood Park Mall shooting victims
INDIANAPOLIS — A taco truck owner is donating all of Wednesday night's profits to the families of the Greenwood Park Mall shooting. Maria Rubio owns Tacos El Iturbidense, a food truck on West 10th Street. When she heard about the shooting, she wanted to help. "There were a lot...
WRTV
29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.https://www.wrtv.com/
Comments / 0