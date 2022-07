LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gertrude J. Vingle, 97, formerly of Leavittsburg went home to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, July 14, 2022. She was born in Warren, Ohio on December 7, 1924, the daughter of the late Walter and Helen Moczulski Madusjeski, who immigrated to the United States from...