ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida high school shooter's penalty trial begins

By TERRY SPENCER
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OT7E4_0gjdtNtf00
School Shooting Florida FILE - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table during jury selection in the penalty phase of his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history ever to make it to trial is finally about to go before a jury. Opening statements are scheduled Monday, July 15, in Cruz's penalty trial. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File) (Amy Beth Bennett)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — The penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz began on Monday, the deadliest U.S. mass shooting to go before a jury.

Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty last October to 17 counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 14 students and three staff members at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School, and is only contesting his sentence. Jurors must decide whether he gets death or life without parole.

Lead prosecutor Mike Satz was expected to highlight Cruz's brutality as he stalked a three-story classroom building, firing his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle down hallways and into classrooms. Cruz sometimes walked back to wounded victims and killed them with a second volley of shots.

“Cold, calculated, manipulative and deadly” was how Satz described him, describing a video Cruz made three days before the massacre.

“This is what the defendent said: ‘Hello, my name is Nik. I’m going to be the next school shooter of 2018. My goal is at least 20 people with an AR15 and some tracer rounds. It’s going to be a big event and when you see me on the news you’ll know who I am. You’re all going to die. Ah yeah, I can’t wait. Ah yeah, I can’t wait.’"

About 50 family members of the victims were in the courtroom, some couples holding hands. Some parents teared up as Satz described the deaths of their children. One mother, crying, got up and left.

It wasn't clear if anyone, aside from his defense lawyers, was there to support Cruz, who stopped scribbling and held his head in one hand as Satz described how he pulled out a vest loaded with extra ammunition and moved through the school, killing and wounding people along his way.

A seven-man, five-woman panel, backed up by 10 alternates, is considering the fate of the former Stoneman Douglas student. Expected to last about four months, the trial was supposed to begin in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic and legal fights delayed it.

The defense lawyers wouldn't say when they will deliver their openings — at the start of the trial or when they begin presenting their case weeks from now. The latter strategy would be rare and risky because it would give the prosecution the only say before jurors examine grisly evidence and hear heartrending testimony from shooting survivors and the victims' parents and spouses.

If lead defender Melisa McNeill gives her statement, she will likely emphasize that Cruz is a young adult with lifelong emotional and psychological problems who allegedly suffered from fetal alcohol syndrome and abuse. The goal would be to temper the jurors’ emotions as they hear the prosecution's case, making them more open to considering the defense's arguments later.

The Parkland shooting on Feb. 14, 2018 is the deadliest to reach trial in U.S. history. Nine other gunmen who killed at least 17 people died during or immediately after their shootings, either by suicide or police gunfire. The suspect in the 2019 slaying of 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, is awaiting trial.

After openings, which are limited to 90 minutes each, the prosecutors' first witness will be called. They have not said who that will be.

It's the first death penalty trial for Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer. When jurors eventually get the case this fall, they will vote 17 times, once for each of the victims, on whether to recommend capital punishment.

Every vote must be unanimous; a non-unanimous vote for any one of the victims means Cruz's sentence for that person would be life in prison. The jurors are told that to vote for the death penalty, the aggravating circumstances the prosecution has presented for the victim in question must, in their judgment, “outweigh” mitigating factors presented by the defense.

Regardless of the evidence, any juror can vote for life in prison out of mercy. During jury selection, the panelists said under oath that they are capable of voting for either sentence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Police sergeant charged with battery, assault of fellow officer

SUNRISE, Fla. — Authorities on Thursday arrested a police sergeant seen in body camera footage putting his hands on another officer’s throat during an arrest last year. The charges against Sgt. Christopher Pullease stem from a November 2021 arrest in Sunrise, Broward County State Attorney Harold Pryor said. Authorities charged the 47-year-old with one count each of battery on a law enforcement officer, tampering with evidence, assault on a law enforcement officer and assault on a civilian.
SUNRISE, FL
Action News Jax

Police: 3 people found dead after blood seen coming from a Florida condominium

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Three people were found dead on Sunday in a Florida home after police received a call about blood seen coming from inside. The West Palm Beach Police Department said on Facebook that officers did a welfare check on a home on Sunday just before 10 p.m. after they got a call about blood coming from inside a condominium. The officers made their way through the condominium and found multiple bodies in one of the bedrooms.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WMBB

2 dead, 4 children found alive in Florida murder-suicide

TAMARAC, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people died Thursday morning in what Florida deputies said appears to be a murder-suicide in Tamarac. Broward County detectives said deputies responded to a shooting on Hampton Hills Boulevard after a 911 hangup call. Once inside the home, deputies found two dead people in...
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS WARN OF PALM BEACH COUNTY ARREST SCAM

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The call you received from someone claiming that your loved one is in jail and that you must pay bond — to a Palm Beach County “Gmail” Account — is fake. But people are falling for it and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know it isn’t real.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police find whole lot of pot in field in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – A tip to police led officers to find an illegal marijuana farm in Davie. Davie Police posted pictures of the drug discovery on social media. Officers said they found 15 large pot plants growing in a field in west Davie last week. Davie Police says that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stoneman Douglas
ABC Action News

DEA in Miami warns of synthetic drug mass overdose events in Florida

MIAMI, Fla. — The Miami field office of the Drug Enforcement Administration warned Florida communities there had been an increase in mass-overdose events across the Sunshine State related to drug supplies laced with a synthetic opioid. The DEA said synthetic opioids like fentanyl are inexpensive to produce, highly addictive...
WFLA

Florida woman charged in alleged fentanyl death of 2-year-old

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Fort Lauderdale woman was charged in the alleged fentanyl overdose death of her two-year-old child. According to a NBC Miami report, Gertrude Desir, 27, was arrested Thursday in Fort Lauderdale after police found her in an abandoned house. Broward Assistant State Attorney Eric...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Investigation underway after body found in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a body was found in Fort Lauderdale. Heavy police presence could be seen in the area of 220 Southwest 14th Avenue, Thursday morning. A body could be seen covered with a yellow tarp. Fort Lauderdale Police are now investigating. Please check...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPBF News 25

One man, 2 women found dead inside West Palm Beach condo

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An investigation is underway after three people were found dead inside a bedroom Sunday night in West Palm Beach. Authorities received a call for a welfare check around 9:55 p.m. at The Pointe Drive in Paradise Cove Condominiums. The caller said there was blood coming from inside of the home.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Suicide#Violent Crime
cbs12.com

Blood found seeping from condo, 3 people dead in domestic dispute

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are dead after a domestic dispute at the Paradise Cove Condominiums on Sunday night. The West Palm Beach Police responded to a welfare check at the condominium after a 911 call said there was blood seeping from inside the home. The first officers on the scene discovered the bodies of a 37-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman—no age available yet on the last victim.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NBC Miami

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash That Closes Lanes of I-95 in Broward

A fatal crash involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle closed a section of a major Broward County highway early Thursday morning. The crash took place just before 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 at Pembroke Road. Florida Highway Patrol said a motorcycle struck a sedan that had been traveling in front of it.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Brightline construction causing road closures throughout Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Construction of the Brightline Orlando extension and additional stations in Aventura and Boca Raton will cause lane and road closures throughout Florida for the remainder of 2022. Significant closures include the Fort Pierce and Savannah Road railroad crossing in St. Lucie County, which...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

One person hospitalized after reported drowning

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a call of a reported drowning at Ponte Verda Road in Palm Springs Monday morning. According to firefighters, one person was taken to the hospital. There is no update on the person's condition.
PALM SPRINGS, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
104K+
Followers
114K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy