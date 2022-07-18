ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, NC

Corn returning to lead Wolverine boys soccer program

By Andy Rhinehart
Tryon Daily Bulletin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Corn has been present for some of the biggest moments in the annals of Polk County boys soccer. He’s hoping to take part in a few more memorable times in the years ahead. Corn, a 2002 Polk County graduate, is returning to his roots and taking over...

www.tryondailybulletin.com

Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk County ranks fourth best county to retire in N.C.

Ranks #1 for public schools in the state, according to statistics from Niche.com. POLK COUNTY––According to data from Niche.com, a website that ranks thousands of places to live based on key statistics from the U.S. Census and expert insights, Polk County ranked the fourth best county to retire in North Carolina.
POLK COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Robert Glenn Burgess

Columbus– Robert Glenn Burgess, age 86, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital in Columbus, N.C. He was born on January 11, 1936, in Rutherford County, NC, to the late Cleston and Alice Burgess. Glenn and his brother, Leon, owned and operated Burgess Refuse Removal Service from 1969 until 1997. He also served on the Deacon Board at Coopers Gap Baptist Church and Mill Spring Baptist Church. He sang in the choir and served as Treasurer for many years at Mill Spring NC. Glenn was also a Veteran, serving proudly in the Air Force, and was an active member of the American Legion Post 250 in Tryon as The Post Memorial Honor Guard and Bingo Chairman. He was a member of the Gideons International of Polk County where he distributed bibles here and abroad.
COLUMBUS, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

After 29 years, a Tryon institution is coming to an end

Jana Williamson Lukesova has decided to close Foothills Gymnastics Academy, liquidate her assets, and return to the Czech Republic to care for her aging mother. Jana was born and raised in Czechoslovakia under communist rule. She arrived in America in 1991, became an American citizen, and opened her Tryon gymnastics gym in 1993.
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

UKI Dog Agility trial to be held at FENCE

Purebred and mixed-breed dogs will compete at various levels of difficulty, running against each other and the clock, as the Blue Ridge Agility Club of Western North Carolina will host a UKI Dog Agility Trial at FENCE in Tryon. The event will take place July 29 through July 31, from...
TRYON, NC
Sports
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk County deputies credited with saving a life after narcotics overdose

POLK COUNTY– Earlier this week, Sheriff Tim Wright recognized three deputies who were credited with saving a Polk County citizen’s life after a near fatal overdose. At the commissioners meeting held on Monday, July 18, Sheriff Wright presented Life Saving awards to Lieutenant Tim Davis, Sergeant Justin McDaniel and Deputy Austin Coggins for their ability to quickly respond to life threatening incidents.
POLK COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk County District Court results – July 20, 2022

In Polk County District Court on July 20, 2022 with Judge Gene Johnson presiding, 97 cases were heard. Some cases were continued, dismissed or sent to superior court. Adrian Galbert Bent was convicted of possession/manufacture fraudulent ID. Bent was sentenced to two days in jail with credit for one day.
POLK COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

City of Landrum files suit against Town of Campobello over annexation practices

The City of Landrum is filing suit against the Town of Campobello. Last week, the City of Landrum filed a complaint in the Seventh Judicial Court challenging the Town of Campobello’s recent annexations. The litigation challenges the procedures and the possible violation of state annexation laws. According to officials,...
LANDRUM, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Free yoga classes offered at FENCE

FENCE is offering free yoga on Fridays at 10:15 a.m. in the great room. The yoga classes are taught by local instructor Rhonda Giles.This yoga class is designed for all levels, first time yoga students welcome! Attendees should plan to bring a water bottle, comfortable, flexible clothing, and a yoga mat. Extra yoga mats are available to borrow at FENCE. These classes are made possible by the free community event grant at Polk County Community Foundation.
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Arrest Round-up

Over the past few weeks investigators with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Probation conducted a series of investigations. The investigations lead to the seizure of evidence and multiple arrests. The following individuals were arrested or have warrants on file.
POLK COUNTY, NC

