Corn returning to lead Wolverine boys soccer program

Columbus– Robert Glenn Burgess, age 86, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital in Columbus, N.C. He was born on January 11, 1936, in Rutherford County, NC, to the late Cleston and Alice Burgess. Glenn and his brother, Leon, owned and operated Burgess Refuse Removal Service from 1969 until 1997. He also served on the Deacon Board at Coopers Gap Baptist Church and Mill Spring Baptist Church. He sang in the choir and served as Treasurer for many years at Mill Spring NC. Glenn was also a Veteran, serving proudly in the Air Force, and was an active member of the American Legion Post 250 in Tryon as The Post Memorial Honor Guard and Bingo Chairman. He was a member of the Gideons International of Polk County where he distributed bibles here and abroad.

COLUMBUS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO