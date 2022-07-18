ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

'Tree contact' caused power outage for hundreds in Abingdon

By Murry Lee
 4 days ago

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Hundreds were without power in Abingdon Monday morning, according to Appalachian Power.

The Appalachian Power Outage Map reported that as of 11:19 a.m., 902 customers were without power on the north side of Abingdon. As of 11:56 a.m., only 13 customers lacked power in the area.

The map states that the outage is estimated to have begun at 10:04 a.m. The cause of the outage was described as “tree contact” by Appalachian Power.

Abingdon Community Relations Coordinator Katie Garrett told News Channel 11 that traffic lights were affected along Valley Street due to the outage. However, the town’s street department was able to connect generators to the affected lights, providing power until the outage was resolved.

Garrett said as of 12:18 p.m. power had been restored to the town’s court house, which will reopen at 1 p.m.

