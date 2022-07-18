ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Amber Alert: Missing 23-year-old man

kagstv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN, Texas — College Station Police is investigating the disappearance of Adrian James Menorca Alambatin, 23. Police reported Adrian is 5'7",160 pounds,...

www.kagstv.com

fox44news.com

Deputies seek woman who fled with child

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office needs your help with information on a wanted woman. 31-year-old Chelsey Ellen Smith is wanted for Interference with Child Custody, which is a State Jail Felony. A Writ of Attachment was issued by the 335th District Court...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

More Arrests Of Three Local Men, Two Of Whom Are Awaiting Multiple Criminal Trials

A Bryan man awaiting five criminal trials in Brazos County courts was arrested by College Station police during the midnight hour Friday in the Northgate district. The CSPD arrest report stated the traffic stop of the known driver was made after the driver failed to signal a left turn in a car with a fake dealer tag. 27 year old Darius Mallard is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $10,000 dollars following his arrest for driving with an invalid license with prior convictions, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and having the fake tag. Online court records show Mallard has been out on bonds waiting for three trials for evading arrest, one for DWI, and one for driving with an invalid license.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

NO ONE INJURED AFTER SHOTS FIRED IN NAVASOTA

Navasota police report no injuries after responding Thursday to their second shooting call in three days. Police say around 12:30 a.m., officers were called to North Lasalle Street and Northside Street for a report of shots fired. On the scene, they found evidence of a shooting near that location. Investigators...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

DPS VEHICLE STRUCK IN SOUTH BRAZOS CO. CRASH

A DPS patrol vehicle was hit this (Wednesday) morning as it was stopped alongside Highway 6 in south Brazos County. DPS reports say around 10 a.m., a 2006 Ford Focus was driving northbound on Highway 6 near Westward Ho, east of Millican, when it drove onto the shoulder and partially in the ditch. The vehicle struck a DPS Chevrolet Tahoe that was stopped on the shoulder with its lights activated, assisting a stranded driver.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Man Accused Of Forging Signatures To Sell A Home

A College Station man is arrested on charges of fraudulently selling a home that he does not own. According to the College Station police arrest report, 50 year old Lael Schiffhauer is accused of forging someone else’s name to be power of attorney and forging the homeowner’s name on the contract to sell a home.
KBTX.com

Rescue dog goes from homeless to hero

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KBTX) - Almost a year ago, Mary Cormier was headed home from College Station and got a call about a dog with a broken leg on the side of the road. The dog, Ranger, was hit by a car while roaming around like he was used to. Cormier said Ranger had been homeless for seven years and was in desperate need of a better life.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

TWO WOUNDED IN SHOOTING IN NAVASOTA

Navasota police are investigating after two people were shot early Tuesday morning. Interim Police Chief Mike Mize says around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Ella Street for a report of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan and is in stable condition.
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Abilene woman killed in motorcycle crash near Somerville

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a deadly crash in Burleson County. DPS says it happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. on Highway 36 near FM 60. Investigators say a motorcycle was traveling southbound when it experienced a vehicle defect to the rear tire...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

DWI Arrests Follow An Uber Driver Report And A Hit And Run Crash

An Uber driver tells Bryan police that he saw a SUV swerving on the freeway last Saturday night. That led to the arrest of a Houston man for driving with a breath alcohol level almost three times the legal limit at .238 and .223. 35 year old Wilson Baca-Ortega is also accused of letting four children…ages four through 14…ride without wearing safety belts and two children not in booster seats. The children were released to their mother. Ortega is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $50,000 dollars and a hold for immigration authorities.
KWTX

Young Waco mother loses leg after trail ride party

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A young mom in Waco will be disabled for the rest of her life following a trail ride party over the weekend which ended in tragedy. Helena Evans, 20, says she was ran over and dragged for miles during a trail ride event in Centerville Saturday, causing her leg to have to be amputated.
WACO, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

EVACUATIONS HAVE BEEN ORDERED IN GRIMES COUNTY

640PM-Fire Chiefs have just requested the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office to start evacuations in the 21000 block of FM 2620. Also on Dick Barnes Loop. One barn and one mobile home are now on fire.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 Fritch resident dead after accident in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A former Texas A&M University student from Fritch is dead after an early Monday morning wreck in College Station. According to a news release from the College Station Police Department, the dispatch for the College Station Police Department received a 911 call around 4:55 a.m. Monday for a major accident in the intersection of the 900 block of the Hwy 6 Frontage Rd. E and University Drive E.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

CHAPPELL HILL MAN ARRESTED EARLY MONDAY

A Chappell Hill man was arrested early Monday morning on a resisting arrest charge and others. Brenham police report that at 1:06 Monday morning, Officer Connor Caskey responded to the 2800 block of Highway 36 South in reference to a reported verbal disturbance between a male and female subject. Caskey located the male subject who attempted to leave after being given commands to stop. Officer Caskey went to detain the male subject who resisted his detention but was ultimately placed in handcuffs and founded to be intoxicated. Paul Anthony Laughlin, 46 of Chappell Hill, was taken into custody for Resisting Arrest or Detention and Public Intoxication. After investigation, it was found that Lauglin had made verbal threats to a Family Member. Laughlin was transported to the Washington County Jail and asked prior to entry into the jail if he had any contraband or weapons on him, which he denied. A search of Laughlin’s person in the jail discovered that he was in Possession of a White Powder Substance consistent with that of Cocaine. Laughlin was charged with Resisting Arrest / Detention, Possession of a controlled Substance, Possession of a Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility, Family Violence Assault by Threat, and Public Intoxication.
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
