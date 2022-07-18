Amber Alert: Missing 23-year-old man

A Chappell Hill man was arrested early Monday morning on a resisting arrest charge and others. Brenham police report that at 1:06 Monday morning, Officer Connor Caskey responded to the 2800 block of Highway 36 South in reference to a reported verbal disturbance between a male and female subject. Caskey located the male subject who attempted to leave after being given commands to stop. Officer Caskey went to detain the male subject who resisted his detention but was ultimately placed in handcuffs and founded to be intoxicated. Paul Anthony Laughlin, 46 of Chappell Hill, was taken into custody for Resisting Arrest or Detention and Public Intoxication. After investigation, it was found that Lauglin had made verbal threats to a Family Member. Laughlin was transported to the Washington County Jail and asked prior to entry into the jail if he had any contraband or weapons on him, which he denied. A search of Laughlin’s person in the jail discovered that he was in Possession of a White Powder Substance consistent with that of Cocaine. Laughlin was charged with Resisting Arrest / Detention, Possession of a controlled Substance, Possession of a Prohibited Substance in Correctional Facility, Family Violence Assault by Threat, and Public Intoxication.

CHAPPELL HILL, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO