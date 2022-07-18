ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota man wanted for attempted murder in Bismarck arrested

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities say they have caught up with a man wanted for attempted murder and terrorizing in Bismarck. The 38-year-old man has been on the run since last Tuesday...

wdayradionow.com

Over 800K worth of drugs seized during Bismarck traffic stop

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol says they have seized about 840-thousand dollars worth of drugs during a traffic stop. The NDHP tells WDAY Radio troopers stopped a rental car Tuesday and found six pounds of meth and eight-thousand counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl during a search. Two pistols were also found.
KFYR-TV

Man convicted in Burleigh County kidnapping, murder loses appeal

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A man convicted in 2012 of a Burleigh County kidnapping and murder has lost an appeal. A district court judge sentenced John Bridges, now 52, to life in prison without the possibility of parole for forcing another man, Lee Clay, into his van and killing him. Bridges also pleaded guilty to attempted murder and received an additional 40 years for stabbing a correctional officer at the prison in 2013.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

Man enters not guilty plea to peeping at Burleigh County campground

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man police suspect peeped into bathrooms at a campground Memorial Day weekend has pleaded not guilty. A witness told police she saw 56-year-old Barry Zacher peering through an outhouse window at General Sibley Campground watching a nine-year-old and a four-year-old in the bathroom. Police...
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

Chad Isaak prosecutor placed on administrative leave

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A high-profile Morton County assistant prosecutor and candidate for Morton County State’s Attorney has been placed on administrative leave. Gabrielle Goter, who served as the lead prosecutor in the trial of Chad Isaak last summer, was placed on paid leave last month after an employee filed a complaint on June 7th.
MORTON COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

Menoken man faces felony charges after police say he pointed loaded gun at three teens

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Menoken man faces felony charges after police say he pointed a loaded gun at three teens during an argument. Burleigh County Deputies responded to a 911 hang up call early Tuesday morning. They say teenage witnesses at the scene said 19-year-old Jayden Voigt had threatened to kill them and pointed a loaded gun at them after Voigt had asked them to have sex with him.
Hot 97-5

Show Some Bismarck Love For Chevelle Jochim

Here is your chance to support a little sweetheart and her family. Cheville Jochim was born prematurely and club-footed. Cheville spent a great deal of time dealing with a feeding tube. Cheville has had many issues with mobility. Cheville has undergone numerous surgeries and there are more planned. Chevelle's smile and spirit light up a room. Chevelle is a young girl that displays courage every day and really is a role model ( yes, at the ripe old age of almost 5 ) for the young and old. This is a way for all of us to pitch in and help.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

PHOTOS: Hailstorm rocks Bismarck on Thursday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Anyone who was outside or by a window late Thursday afternoon in Bismarck got a front row seat to a hailstorm that seemed to burst the “Bismarck Bubble.”. After the short storm ended, residents rushed to their lawns to pick up golf ball-sized balls...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Assessing hail damage from Thursday’s storm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a pair of hailstorms traveled through North Dakota Thursday, people are dealing with the aftermath of hail damage to structures and vehicles. Insurance adjusters at True Claim LLC said they have been receiving “lots” of calls, mostly on the north and east sides of Bismarck. Homeowner Alex Weigel, who lives in north Bismarck, said he’s planning to take out a claim.
BISMARCK, ND
Storm Brings Impressive Rainfall Totals For Parts of BisMan

According to the National Weather Service, there was only a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms yesterday for Bismarck Mandan. As it turned out, it should have probably been the other way around at 80%, as most of us in the Bismarck, Mandan, and Lincoln areas saw not only rain but damaging hail as well.
BISMARCK, ND
96.5 The Walleye

North Dakota’s Top 11 Favorite Lakes According To Our Fans

As we approach another near 100-degree day in Bismarck Mandan all I can think of is the lake. How I wish I had my toes in the water and my butt in the sand. There is something so therapeutic about being near water. There's a reason why people pay big bucks for a little slice of heaven on a piece of shoreline somewhere.
MANDAN, ND
96.5 The Walleye

Bismarck, This Just Happened. Proof That Miracles Exist.

THEY'RE PATCHING POTHOLES AT THE GATEWAY MALL PARKING LOT!!!. This project looked like it was just getting underway this week. I'm not certain if someone is working on patching the entire parking lot. I didn't take these pictures myself, and I'm sure the photographer didn't want to push their luck checking out the rest of the lot..
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bread Poets has new hands kneading the dough

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck staple, Bread Poets, is changing hands but will still be serving Bismarck favorites with zest. Bread Poets in downtown Bismarck is known across the state. It was opened in 1998 by Jon Lee, whose career had taken him away from Bismarck, but his heart was calling him home and he saw a need for quality, homemade bread.
BISMARCK, ND
