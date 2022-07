A bull got loose in Park Rapids, Minnesota, yesterday (July 21) and took a stroll down Main Street, according to FOX 9. Apparently, a handling mishap led the bull to escape from its owner. The animal was seen walking around Main Street, peering into windows. Luckily, it doesn't appear the bull's shopping spree led to a bull-in-a-china-shop-type situation. However, the bull's trip downtown was cut short for safety reasons. Police blocked off streets so they could safely corral the animal and it took about 45 minutes for the bull's owner to wrangle the it.

PARK RAPIDS, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO