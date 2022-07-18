Director Carol Cox reminds community that auditions for Pump Boys and Dinettes are around the corner
By Submitted article
Tryon Daily Bulletin
4 days ago
Carol Cox, director of the upcoming Tryon Little Theater production Pump Boys and Dinettes, wants to remind anyone in the community who is interested in being part of this show that auditions will be held soon....
TRYON— Summer Tracks presents Seth Walker and his trio on Friday, July 29 in Rogers Park. Just back from three-weeks in Europe, Summer Tracks is Walker’s first stop on the American leg of his summer 2022 tour. Wherever he performs, Walker’s Gospel-drenched, Southern-inflected voice and knack for getting...
The Wolverine 12th Man Club will hold its annual Kickoff Celebration on August 12 at Caitlyn Farms Event Center in Mill Spring. The event will run from 6-9:30 p.m. A $100 donation admits two adults, with tickets sold before the event at Wolverine Pizza and Southern Manners. Admission includes entry...
Columbus– Robert Glenn Burgess, age 86, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital in Columbus, N.C. He was born on January 11, 1936, in Rutherford County, NC, to the late Cleston and Alice Burgess. Glenn and his brother, Leon, owned and operated Burgess Refuse Removal Service from 1969 until 1997. He also served on the Deacon Board at Coopers Gap Baptist Church and Mill Spring Baptist Church. He sang in the choir and served as Treasurer for many years at Mill Spring NC. Glenn was also a Veteran, serving proudly in the Air Force, and was an active member of the American Legion Post 250 in Tryon as The Post Memorial Honor Guard and Bingo Chairman. He was a member of the Gideons International of Polk County where he distributed bibles here and abroad.
Purebred and mixed-breed dogs will compete at various levels of difficulty, running against each other and the clock, as the Blue Ridge Agility Club of Western North Carolina will host a UKI Dog Agility Trial at FENCE in Tryon. The event will take place July 29 through July 31, from...
Jana Williamson Lukesova has decided to close Foothills Gymnastics Academy, liquidate her assets, and return to the Czech Republic to care for her aging mother. Jana was born and raised in Czechoslovakia under communist rule. She arrived in America in 1991, became an American citizen, and opened her Tryon gymnastics gym in 1993.
Dr. Jason Glover performs 100th procedure in advanced bunion surgery. Dr. Jason Glover, podiatry specialist and foot and ankle surgeon at Rutherford Regional Health System, stepped into a career milestone this July. On Thursday, July 14, Glover completed his 100th Lapiplasty bunionectomy – a new, and improved, approach to bunion surgery, according to Glover.
Ranks #1 for public schools in the state, according to statistics from Niche.com. POLK COUNTY––According to data from Niche.com, a website that ranks thousands of places to live based on key statistics from the U.S. Census and expert insights, Polk County ranked the fourth best county to retire in North Carolina.
Conserving Carolina, PAL, and Upstate Forever are currently in negotiations with Norfolk Southern to purchase railroad corridor and convert to rail trail. Polk County could one day in the near future have a significant recreational option added to its offerings. A coalition of nonprofits in North Carolina and South Carolina...
POLK COUNTY– Earlier this week, Sheriff Tim Wright recognized three deputies who were credited with saving a Polk County citizen’s life after a near fatal overdose. At the commissioners meeting held on Monday, July 18, Sheriff Wright presented Life Saving awards to Lieutenant Tim Davis, Sergeant Justin McDaniel and Deputy Austin Coggins for their ability to quickly respond to life threatening incidents.
In Polk County District Court on July 20, 2022 with Judge Gene Johnson presiding, 97 cases were heard. Some cases were continued, dismissed or sent to superior court. Adrian Galbert Bent was convicted of possession/manufacture fraudulent ID. Bent was sentenced to two days in jail with credit for one day.
Over the past few weeks investigators with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Probation conducted a series of investigations. The investigations lead to the seizure of evidence and multiple arrests. The following individuals were arrested or have warrants on file.
