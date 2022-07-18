Tryon Presbyterian Church invites veterans for breakfast to be held July 30
By Submitted article
Tryon Daily Bulletin
4 days ago
Michael Meissner works, has three small children and still serves in the U.S. Army Reserves, making it hard to find time for local veterans’ events. But he thinks it’s important for younger veterans like himself to get together occasionally. “There are probably a lot of younger veterans...
Columbus– Robert Glenn Burgess, age 86, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital in Columbus, N.C. He was born on January 11, 1936, in Rutherford County, NC, to the late Cleston and Alice Burgess. Glenn and his brother, Leon, owned and operated Burgess Refuse Removal Service from 1969 until 1997. He also served on the Deacon Board at Coopers Gap Baptist Church and Mill Spring Baptist Church. He sang in the choir and served as Treasurer for many years at Mill Spring NC. Glenn was also a Veteran, serving proudly in the Air Force, and was an active member of the American Legion Post 250 in Tryon as The Post Memorial Honor Guard and Bingo Chairman. He was a member of the Gideons International of Polk County where he distributed bibles here and abroad.
Ranks #1 for public schools in the state, according to statistics from Niche.com. POLK COUNTY––According to data from Niche.com, a website that ranks thousands of places to live based on key statistics from the U.S. Census and expert insights, Polk County ranked the fourth best county to retire in North Carolina.
Denese Faye Phillips Dameron, 66, of Landrum SC, passed away July 19, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Charles Ray and Mary McClure Phillips and the wife of William Ernest Dameron. She was of the Baptist faith. Denese worked for several years as a dispatcher for Tryon Police...
Dr. Jason Glover performs 100th procedure in advanced bunion surgery. Dr. Jason Glover, podiatry specialist and foot and ankle surgeon at Rutherford Regional Health System, stepped into a career milestone this July. On Thursday, July 14, Glover completed his 100th Lapiplasty bunionectomy – a new, and improved, approach to bunion surgery, according to Glover.
Jana Williamson Lukesova has decided to close Foothills Gymnastics Academy, liquidate her assets, and return to the Czech Republic to care for her aging mother. Jana was born and raised in Czechoslovakia under communist rule. She arrived in America in 1991, became an American citizen, and opened her Tryon gymnastics gym in 1993.
Purebred and mixed-breed dogs will compete at various levels of difficulty, running against each other and the clock, as the Blue Ridge Agility Club of Western North Carolina will host a UKI Dog Agility Trial at FENCE in Tryon. The event will take place July 29 through July 31, from...
Conserving Carolina, PAL, and Upstate Forever are currently in negotiations with Norfolk Southern to purchase railroad corridor and convert to rail trail. Polk County could one day in the near future have a significant recreational option added to its offerings. A coalition of nonprofits in North Carolina and South Carolina...
FENCE is offering free yoga on Fridays at 10:15 a.m. in the great room. The yoga classes are taught by local instructor Rhonda Giles.This yoga class is designed for all levels, first time yoga students welcome! Attendees should plan to bring a water bottle, comfortable, flexible clothing, and a yoga mat. Extra yoga mats are available to borrow at FENCE. These classes are made possible by the free community event grant at Polk County Community Foundation.
Rides, Inflatables, and more will await you and your family in the Family Fun Zone, sponsored by Wells Fargo Bank! There are two locations — Wells Fargo Bank and the Visitor’s Center. Come see what all the fuss is about and here’s a warning, your kids might not want to leave.
CINCINNATI – Aventer Gray, wife of Pastor John Gray of Relentless Church, announced on Thursday on Facebook that her husband’s health crisis as improved greatly to prayer. Over seven days ago, Mrs. Gray alerted the public that her husband was in critical condition with a saddle pulmonary embolism.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg emergency animal clinic is closing its doors. CARE Animal Regional Emergency Clinic of Spartanburg, located on South Blackstock Road, will close July 23. The company which owns the hospital, Thrive Pet Healthcare, provided the following statement to 7News: “CARE of Spartanburg will be permanently closed as of July 23 […]
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County is getting $1.7 million in grant money from the state to help protect the community from floods. The money will go toward river gauges and siren warning system towers. The Board of Commissioners hope it will save lives the next time the area...
You'd better think twice before misbehaving on Debbie Tomlinson's watch. The former high school teacher from Simpsonville, South Carolina, can scold with the best of them. Just ask the black bear who recently tried to steal the bird feeders from the porch of her condo in Sapphire, North Carolina. Last...
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies said an entire building was stolen from an Anderson County property. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said someone took a 12 foot by 20 foot storage building along with all of its contents between July 3 and July 18. The building was...
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Catawba County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a man who is reportedly defrauding local churches. Investigators say the accused man goes to church services and asks for money. Multiple churches have reportedly been targeted and have fallen victim to the scam.
POLK COUNTY– Earlier this week, Sheriff Tim Wright recognized three deputies who were credited with saving a Polk County citizen’s life after a near fatal overdose. At the commissioners meeting held on Monday, July 18, Sheriff Wright presented Life Saving awards to Lieutenant Tim Davis, Sergeant Justin McDaniel and Deputy Austin Coggins for their ability to quickly respond to life threatening incidents.
In Polk County District Court on July 20, 2022 with Judge Gene Johnson presiding, 97 cases were heard. Some cases were continued, dismissed or sent to superior court. Adrian Galbert Bent was convicted of possession/manufacture fraudulent ID. Bent was sentenced to two days in jail with credit for one day.
Shakespeare in the Park takes over Falls Park in downtown Greenville and has become an Upstate favorite over the years. The pack of Mini drivers stopped in 9 different cities as they traveled down the East Coast, ending in Greer at the BMW Performance Center. 1 dead after crash in...
TRYON— Summer Tracks presents Seth Walker and his trio on Friday, July 29 in Rogers Park. Just back from three-weeks in Europe, Summer Tracks is Walker’s first stop on the American leg of his summer 2022 tour. Wherever he performs, Walker’s Gospel-drenched, Southern-inflected voice and knack for getting...
