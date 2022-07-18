ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tryon, NC

Tryon Presbyterian Church invites veterans for breakfast to be held July 30

By Submitted article
Tryon Daily Bulletin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Meissner works, has three small children and still serves in the U.S. Army Reserves, making it hard to find time for local veterans’ events. But he thinks it’s important for younger veterans like himself to get together occasionally. “There are probably a lot of younger veterans...

www.tryondailybulletin.com

Tryon Daily Bulletin

Robert Glenn Burgess

Columbus– Robert Glenn Burgess, age 86, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital in Columbus, N.C. He was born on January 11, 1936, in Rutherford County, NC, to the late Cleston and Alice Burgess. Glenn and his brother, Leon, owned and operated Burgess Refuse Removal Service from 1969 until 1997. He also served on the Deacon Board at Coopers Gap Baptist Church and Mill Spring Baptist Church. He sang in the choir and served as Treasurer for many years at Mill Spring NC. Glenn was also a Veteran, serving proudly in the Air Force, and was an active member of the American Legion Post 250 in Tryon as The Post Memorial Honor Guard and Bingo Chairman. He was a member of the Gideons International of Polk County where he distributed bibles here and abroad.
COLUMBUS, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk County ranks fourth best county to retire in N.C.

Ranks #1 for public schools in the state, according to statistics from Niche.com. POLK COUNTY––According to data from Niche.com, a website that ranks thousands of places to live based on key statistics from the U.S. Census and expert insights, Polk County ranked the fourth best county to retire in North Carolina.
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Denese Faye Phillips Dameron

Denese Faye Phillips Dameron, 66, of Landrum SC, passed away July 19, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Charles Ray and Mary McClure Phillips and the wife of William Ernest Dameron. She was of the Baptist faith. Denese worked for several years as a dispatcher for Tryon Police...
LANDRUM, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

RRHS surgeon steps into milestone

Dr. Jason Glover performs 100th procedure in advanced bunion surgery. Dr. Jason Glover, podiatry specialist and foot and ankle surgeon at Rutherford Regional Health System, stepped into a career milestone this July. On Thursday, July 14, Glover completed his 100th Lapiplasty bunionectomy – a new, and improved, approach to bunion surgery, according to Glover.
City
Tryon, NC
County
Polk County, NC
City
Columbus, NC
Polk County, NC
Government
Tryon Daily Bulletin

After 29 years, a Tryon institution is coming to an end

Jana Williamson Lukesova has decided to close Foothills Gymnastics Academy, liquidate her assets, and return to the Czech Republic to care for her aging mother. Jana was born and raised in Czechoslovakia under communist rule. She arrived in America in 1991, became an American citizen, and opened her Tryon gymnastics gym in 1993.
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

UKI Dog Agility trial to be held at FENCE

Purebred and mixed-breed dogs will compete at various levels of difficulty, running against each other and the clock, as the Blue Ridge Agility Club of Western North Carolina will host a UKI Dog Agility Trial at FENCE in Tryon. The event will take place July 29 through July 31, from...
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Saluda Grade railroad corridor may soon be a recreational trail

Conserving Carolina, PAL, and Upstate Forever are currently in negotiations with Norfolk Southern to purchase railroad corridor and convert to rail trail. Polk County could one day in the near future have a significant recreational option added to its offerings. A coalition of nonprofits in North Carolina and South Carolina...
POLK COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Free yoga classes offered at FENCE

FENCE is offering free yoga on Fridays at 10:15 a.m. in the great room. The yoga classes are taught by local instructor Rhonda Giles.This yoga class is designed for all levels, first time yoga students welcome! Attendees should plan to bring a water bottle, comfortable, flexible clothing, and a yoga mat. Extra yoga mats are available to borrow at FENCE. These classes are made possible by the free community event grant at Polk County Community Foundation.
TRYON, NC
Cincinnati Herald

Pastor John Gray’s Health Improves

CINCINNATI – Aventer Gray, wife of Pastor John Gray of Relentless Church, announced on Thursday on Facebook that her husband’s health crisis as improved greatly to prayer. Over seven days ago, Mrs. Gray alerted the public that her husband was in critical condition with a saddle pulmonary embolism.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Spartanburg emergency animal clinic to close

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg emergency animal clinic is closing its doors. CARE Animal Regional Emergency Clinic of Spartanburg, located on South Blackstock Road, will close July 23. The company which owns the hospital, Thrive Pet Healthcare, provided the following statement to 7News: “CARE of Spartanburg will be permanently closed as of July 23 […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County is getting $1.7 million in grant money from the state to help protect the community from floods. The money will go toward river gauges and siren warning system towers. The Board of Commissioners hope it will save lives the next time the area...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
The Daily South

"How Dare You": Woman Scares Bear from North Carolina Deck Using "Teacher Voice"

You'd better think twice before misbehaving on Debbie Tomlinson's watch. The former high school teacher from Simpsonville, South Carolina, can scold with the best of them. Just ask the black bear who recently tried to steal the bird feeders from the porch of her condo in Sapphire, North Carolina. Last...
WSPA 7News

Storage building stolen in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies said an entire building was stolen from an Anderson County property. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said someone took a 12 foot by 20 foot storage building along with all of its contents between July 3 and July 18. The building was...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots July 18th

The Gaston County Mugshots from Monday, July 18th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk County deputies credited with saving a life after narcotics overdose

POLK COUNTY– Earlier this week, Sheriff Tim Wright recognized three deputies who were credited with saving a Polk County citizen’s life after a near fatal overdose. At the commissioners meeting held on Monday, July 18, Sheriff Wright presented Life Saving awards to Lieutenant Tim Davis, Sergeant Justin McDaniel and Deputy Austin Coggins for their ability to quickly respond to life threatening incidents.
POLK COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk County District Court results – July 20, 2022

In Polk County District Court on July 20, 2022 with Judge Gene Johnson presiding, 97 cases were heard. Some cases were continued, dismissed or sent to superior court. Adrian Galbert Bent was convicted of possession/manufacture fraudulent ID. Bent was sentenced to two days in jail with credit for one day.
FOX Carolina

Fight Night Live at Greenville Airport

Shakespeare in the Park takes over Falls Park in downtown Greenville and has become an Upstate favorite over the years. The pack of Mini drivers stopped in 9 different cities as they traveled down the East Coast, ending in Greer at the BMW Performance Center. 1 dead after crash in...
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Summer Tracks Summer Concert Series continues with Seth Walker on July 29

TRYON— Summer Tracks presents Seth Walker and his trio on Friday, July 29 in Rogers Park. Just back from three-weeks in Europe, Summer Tracks is Walker’s first stop on the American leg of his summer 2022 tour. Wherever he performs, Walker’s Gospel-drenched, Southern-inflected voice and knack for getting...
TRYON, NC

