ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Ryan Gosling on Watches and Wearing a Tag Heuer in His New Netflix Movie

By Oren Hartov
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X3cHz_0gjdqugv00
Ryan Gosling

It’s remarkable to consider that someone as visible in the filmmaking world—heck, let’s call it the zeitgeist in general—as Ryan Gosling has never endorsed a product before his recent partnership with Tag Heuer, which was announced in the fall of 2021. In a major coup for the Swiss watchmaker, the Canadian-born actor can now be seen wearing the newly revamped Carrera Three Hands on his wrist, signaling a watershed moment both in the recent history of Tag Heuer and Gosling’s own trajectory as a leading man.

From Tag’s perspective, of course, this isn’t the first instance of a tie-in with a popular actor, or with a specific film. The brand’s automotive sponsorships of the 1960s and 1970s saw a Monaco on Steve McQueen’s wrist as he screamed around the track in 1971’s Le Mans. And, more recently, a Tag Heuer 1000 accompanied Leonardo DiCaprio’s wrist for his star turn in The Wolf of Wall Street. However, product placement in a single film is one thing — having a celebrity brand ambassador with the cachet of someone like Gosling sign on for a multi-year contract is quite another.

The 41-year-old actor has been heavily involved with the campaigns for the new Carrera Three Hands, taking an active interest in the photo shoots, art direction, and more. (For those counting: he wears a 39 mm version with a silver dial and a date window at 6 o’clock, powered by the automatic Calibre 5 movement.) It’s clear from conversations with Tag employees that said interest and his attentiveness to detail have been a boon for the relationship, cementing the idea that the partnership feels right for both parties. After all, this is a man who could conceivably partner with any brand in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3610eN_0gjdqugv00
Ryan Gosling; Tag Heuer Carrera Three Hands  Tag Heuer

WATCH

Gosling’s cognizance of watches came early in life, in a way that many can undoubtedly relate to: “Growing up, I think I thought (it) meant you had somewhere important to be if you had a watch,” he said. “It was one of the first things I bought when I had money. Not much money—paper route money. It was like a Casio with Hulk Hogan on it, I think. (And nothing says you have places to go and people to see like a Hulk Hogan watch.) But I do think that’s when I first became aware of them.”

As he matured, so did Gosling’s thinking about watches—especially so when he began his career as a working actor and needed to incorporate timepieces into his roles. “And then just in terms of men’s style growing up they started to sort of register,” he continued. “But before you start every film, a prop person comes up and asks you, ‘What kind of watch does your character wear?’ It’s not something that I had ever really thought of before that, but then it sort of became this opportunity to say something about your character that wasn’t in the script. Like when I did this film Half Nelson, I had a calculator watch with a broken strap. Which, you know, says something about that guy! And it started to become this opportunity.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fmPY1_0gjdqugv00
Joe Russo, Ryan Gosling, Frédéric Arnault, and Anthony Russo  Tag Heuer

The film that cemented Gosling as the perfect choice for the new face of Tag Heuer in the mind of CEO Frederic Arnault was his starring role in Drive, in which time and timekeeping take center stage. Gosling continues: “When I did Drive, I think it was the first time where I really wanted to feature a watch as something that was telling you something about this character. I thought, ‘How do I differentiate this getaway driver from all the other drivers you’ve seen in film?’ And I thought the fact that he didn’t trust whatever clock was in the car that he was in, that he was very discerning in his trust and that he put it all in this one watch, and that he lives or dies based on every second…And then sort of strapping it to the wheel of the car and making it, you know, for easy visibility—but also, I wanted to make sure that that idea was communicated.”

Gosling’s horological inclination played into his most recent role, as a man pulled out of prison to work for the CIA as a spy and assassin in The Gray Man—a film by the Russo brothers, of Marvel Cinematic Universe fame. “So I guess Half-Nelson was the first time I really implemented it, but Drive was really the first time I went all the way with it,” Gosling said. “Where I didn’t want it to be subtle—I wanted to make sure it was seen. So, ever since then I’ve kind of done the same—maybe not to that extreme, but with this film (The Gray Man), we felt like there was a real opportunity again because watches are such a part of spy movies and these characters, that we felt like this was an opportunity to say something. And we were trying to create a fresh take on a spy character, so I felt this particular watch (the Carrera Three-Hands) was helpful in doing that.”

When it’s suggested that Gosling’s acting (and sartorial) style are reminiscent of those of the American “greats” of 1950s, ‘60s, and ‘70s cinema—the Brandons, McQueens, etc. of the world—and he’s asked if those figures loom large in his conscious as an actor, he’s humble in his reply. “I’m a movie fan, so those are definitely the people I was aware of,” he says. “And they’re definitely people that, from a style standpoint, you run into time and time again. Every time I go to a photoshoot, there are pictures of those guys. But there’s something timeless, I think, about their styles. ‘Timeless’ is always in style. That’s why it keeps enduring. But I think that’s part of why I like the (Carrera) Three-Hands as well—because I think you could put it in any time and put it in any of those photographs, in any era, and it would still be cool.”

The Gray Man will be available to stream on Netflix on July 22, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

‘The Godfather’ Mansion, Home to the Corleones, Is Now Available on Airbnb

Click here to read the full article. Allow us to present you with an offer you cannot refuse. You can now become a member of the Corleone family by staying in the very home featured in The Godfather. Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic 1972 film in which Marlon Brando portrayed the infamous Don Vito Corleone was released exactly half a century ago. To coincide with the 50th anniversary, the 6,248-square-foot Staten Island mansion has been listed on Airbnb for a long-term summer stay. Built in 1930, the residence has gone through significant interior renovations. The exterior made famous by the mafia film has...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Robb Report

The 10 Most Expensive Whiskies You Can Buy Online Right Now

We cover some really expensive whisky releases here at Robb Report from time to time, because there are some interesting, collectible, unicorn spirits that avid collectors should know about. But the fact of the matter is many of these whiskies are so limited in terms of numbers of bottles that you can’t actually find one, even if you can afford the hundreds of thousands it will likely set you back.
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

5 Independent Fragrance Brands That’ll Make You Smell Amazing

If you don’t want to smell like every other guy on the street, one of the best things you can do is put on a scent from an independent fragrance brand. These brands aren’t restricted by shareholder input or an extensive C-suite. Instead, they can let their creativity shine through every spritz. Above, Robb Report‘s senior editor Justin Fenner offers a deep dive on the indie (and indie-ish) fragrances he can’t stop wearing right now—but you can dive into them for yourself below.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Mcqueen
Person
Hulk Hogan
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Ryan Gosling
Distractify

Where Is Joanne Woodward Now? A New HBO Docuseries Explores Her Story

Oscar winner, philanthropist, and Golden Age icon Joanne Woodward is synonymous with the best of Hollywood. As the oldest Best Actress Academy Award winner and one of the first people to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she's had a successful career spanning six decades — and it's easy to see why Joanne would be the subject of fascination.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Film Star#Swiss#Canadian#Carrera Three Hands#Calibre 5 Movement
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in July 2022

We’re still in the thick of summer movie season and Netflix isn’t letting that escape them, with a robust roster of big budget, warm weather options. This month we have original Netflix movies like Chris Williams’ animated adventure “The Sea Beast” (just as thrilling and artful as any Disney production), starry Jane Austen adaptation “Persuasion” (led by Dakota Johnson) and “The Gray Man,” an action-packed spectacular starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, that gives Marvel a run for its money.
MOVIES
Distractify

What Is Vabbing? Women on TikTok Swear This Absurd Technique Will Instantly Make You More Attractive

Back in my day, I’d spritz some of Bath & Body Works' signature Warm Vanilla Sugar scent on me before homeroom in hopes that all the teenage boys would gravitate toward me like magnets. Did it work? Not really, but I still enjoyed smelling like a candle as I awkwardly trudged through the halls and tried to let all my potential suitors get a whiff of me.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Sandra Bullock Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ to Have Starred in Sequel to This Keanu Reeves Classic

Sandra Bullock built a career of instantly recognizable roles. She won an Oscar in 2010 for her role The Blind Side. Plus, she’s starred in major Hollywood tentpoles like Gravity and Oceans 8. Indeed she’s had a storybook career. But with such an extensive filmography to her name, there’s bound to be a project or two she doesn’t look back on with fond memories.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Julia Roberts and George Clooney Begrudgingly Reunite in ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Trailer

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are starring opposite one another in a romantic comedy, but they aren’t in love when they reunite. “Worst 19 years of my life,” says Clooney’s character in the trailer, describing his relationship with his ex-wife, played by Roberts.More from The Hollywood ReporterGeorge Clooney's Ohio State Abuse Documentary Lands at HBOKeanu Reeves Had One Goal for John Wick in 'Chapter 4': Make Him SufferJulia Roberts to Honor Rising Star at Chopard's Cannes Event “We were only married for five,” she replies, which he then clarifies by noting: “I’m counting the recovery.” The megastars teamed up for Universal’s Ticket to...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Trailer for historical epic The Woman King leaves viewers 'cringing' as Viola Davis and John Boyega put on 'terrible' and 'hilarious' African accents

Viewers have slammed the trailer for the new historical drama The Woman King as they slated the actors for their 'terrible' African accents which left them 'cringing.'. The historical epic, which is due to be released October 7, is based on true events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey in Africa in the late 18th Century.
MOVIES
Robb Report

Robb Report

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy