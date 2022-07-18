ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Police say Lansing Catholic vandal was former student

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EAolI_0gjdqr2k00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Thursday, July 14, two different Lansing-area Catholic schools were vandalized overnight.

At least 10 windows were damaged at Lansing Catholic High School and a Virgin Mary statue was damaged at St. Thomas Aquinas School.

When the incident happened on Thursday, Lansing Catholic said they had video of the perpetrator damaging the windows at their school, but didn’t share any other details.

Now, an official with the Lansing Police Department says the school has identified the subject as a former student.

St. Thomas Aquinas School did not have video of the incident, so it is still unclear if the damage was done by the same person.

At this time 6 News has not confirmed if charges are being sought or who the perpetrator was.

As soon as we have more details we will update you on-air and online.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Civil Rights Dept. files charges against Grand Rapids PD

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Civil Rights has filed charges in two discrimination complaints against the Grand Rapids Police Department. The department will hold a news conference in Grand Rapids July 25 to announce the formal charges of discrimination in response to two separate complaints.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

POLICE: Motorcyclist killed in Lansing crash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police are still investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Thursday afternoon. According to the Lansing Police Department, officers were sent to a crash at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Hughes Rd at 4:18 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WWMTCw

Woman shot and killed on side of the road in Berrien County

FAIR PLAIN, Mich. — One person faces an open murder charge after a shooting Wednesday night. Benton Charter Township Police Department officers were called to Norton Avenue and East Napier Avenue on a report of gunshots. Police found a man and woman lying outside a white Jeep that was...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

7 officers cleared in Jackson County police shooting

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Prosecutor has cleared seven law enforcement officers involved in a March 5 shooting in Liberty Township. Background: 7 officers on leave following officer involved shooting in Jackson County. Police said a suspect in a domestic-assault pointed a gun at them and three sheriff’s...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Motorcycle, CATA van crash in Lansing sends one to hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is in the hospital after a motorcycle and van crashed on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Lansing. The crash happened Thursday afternoon between Hughes and Haag roads. Police were called to the scene around 4:18 p.m. When they arrived, they found a crash involving a Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) van and a motorcycle.
LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aquinas
Person
Thomas Aquinas
Person
Virgin Mary
WLNS

UPDATE: Shelter-in-place order lifted at Grand Ledge High School

UPDATE: The shelter-in-place order has been lifted. Athletes were released to their parents. Police say the suspect that spurred that shelter-in-place order, Travis Harlan, 30, was traveling on M-43 when his car broke down. Officers stopped to assist but then discovered Harlan had warrants and attempted to handcuff him. Police say that Harlan proceeded to […]
GRAND LEDGE, MI
WILX-TV

Grand Ledge High School locked down as police chase fleeing suspect

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Grand Ledge High School was under a shelter in place order as police searched for a fleeing suspect in the area. Although regular classes are out for the summer, the football team was practicing at the school’s facilities when the order was issued. As a result they were required to wait out the shelter in place order until it was lifted.
GRAND LEDGE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Catholic Schools#Police#Vandal#St Thomas Aquinas School
WILX-TV

Lansing Police identify suspect in Lansing Catholic vandalism

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On July 14 officials at two Ingham County private schools found their grounds vandalized. Monday, police say they’ve found the suspect in one of those cases. Both targets were Catholic schools. Staff at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish School found a cement statue of the Virgin...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing police need help in larceny, fraud cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help solving two cases this week, one larceny & property damage case and one fraud case. The Lansing Police Department is asking for help identifying a man believed to be involved in a larceny and property damage incident. The alleged...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Flint Journal

Man accused in deadly quadruple shooting at Flint Township restaurant faces August trial date

FLINT, MI – After a false start in June, the trial of a man accused in a fatal shooting at a Flint Township restaurant in July 2020 has a new trial date. Taj Jackson is charged with open murder and carrying a concealed weapon, five counts of felony firearm, two counts of assaulting, resisting or obstructing police, and four counts of assault with intent to murder in connection with the death of Roshawn A. Terrell.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

WLNS

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy