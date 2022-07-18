Police say Lansing Catholic vandal was former student

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Thursday, July 14, two different Lansing-area Catholic schools were vandalized overnight.

At least 10 windows were damaged at Lansing Catholic High School and a Virgin Mary statue was damaged at St. Thomas Aquinas School.

When the incident happened on Thursday, Lansing Catholic said they had video of the perpetrator damaging the windows at their school, but didn’t share any other details.

Now, an official with the Lansing Police Department says the school has identified the subject as a former student.

St. Thomas Aquinas School did not have video of the incident, so it is still unclear if the damage was done by the same person.

At this time 6 News has not confirmed if charges are being sought or who the perpetrator was.

As soon as we have more details we will update you on-air and online.