ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Greg Abbott 'Put Obstacles' in Front of Uvalde Investigation: State Senator

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

The Texas state senator representing Uvalde is criticizing Governor Greg Abbott over his response to May's deadly school shooting and accusing the governor of creating roadblocks in the investigation of the failures made by multiple law enforcement agencies that day.

In a Monday interview with CNN, state Senator Roland Gutierrez claimed that Abbott has "done nothing but put obstacles in [the way of] this district attorney, and other people... that have just devastated this community."

"We have to get to the bottom of this but it begins at the top in Texas," Gutierrez said.

His remarks come a day after a preliminary investigative report into the second-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, which left 19 children and two adults dead. was released on Sunday.

The damning report, which described "an overall lackadaisical approach" by nearly 400 law enforcement officials who responded to the scene, was the first to criticize both state and federal agencies, and not just local authorities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ZK10_0gjdqodn00
Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez said Governor Greg Abbott had not returned to Uvalde since three days after the May 24 school shooting. Above, Abbott speaks during a press conference about the mass shooting at Uvalde High School on May 27 in Uvalde. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Alongside more than three hours of newly released body camera footage from the tragedy, the report from a Texas house investigative committee found that "egregiously poor decision-making" resulted in more than an hour before officials confronted and killed the gunman.

Of the 376 responders at the scene of the shooting, 149 were from the United States Border Patrol, 14 were from the Department of Homeland Security and 91 were from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

"The Department of Public Safety director has a direct report to Greg Abbott. Greg Abbott has the power—and by the way, I'm sure Greg Abbott saw those videos a long time before we all did—but he has a direct power to go and ask for accountability and direct power to go ask, 'What happened here?'" Gutierrez said on Monday.

"He has the direct power to get any kind of report that he wants," he added. "He's the governor of the state of Texas, and he has refused to step in."

In a statement shared with Newsweek, a spokesperson for Abbott criticized Gutierrez's remarks, saying they "do nothing to help the Uvalde community as they work to heal."

The governor's press secretary, Renae Eze, also said that the governor "took immediate action to address all aspects of the heinous crime committed in Uvalde," noting the $105.5 million that Abbott has announced he will transfer into school safety and mental health initiatives over the next year.

The state senator also said Abbott had not returned to Uvalde since the wake of the shooting, when he visited the south Texas town during the second press conference, which was held three days after the May 24 tragedy. Gutierrez noted that the governor's absence was also felt at the funerals of the victims as Abbott did not attend any of the services held.

Eze disputed the timeline, telling Newsweek that the governor had "been to the community multiple times since that tragic day, joining his fellow Texans to grieve and worship at events into June" and adding that Abbott remains in regular contact with local leaders in Uvalde, speaking with them on "an almost daily basis."

Last week from Houston, Abbott said the events captured on security video from Robb Elementary School was not relayed to him during his initial briefing on the attack.

"It's clear that what was shown on the video was the exact opposite of the information that I was given on the day that I went out and explained what happened during the event," he said at a Thursday news conference.

The governor was widely criticized for his initial response to the massacre when he praised the bravery of law enforcement officials at the school, who he said ran "toward gunfire for the singular purpose of trying to save lives."

It was later revealed that police would wait outside the classroom for 77 minutes before storming in and killing the gunman.

Update 07/1822 1:20 p.m. ET: This story was updated with comments from Eze.

Comments / 202

Trek Fiftytwo
4d ago

Where's all the ABBOTT defenders NOW?? ABBOTT CAN'T HANDLE THIS SITUATION MUCH LESS THE STATE OF TEXAS PROBLEMS!! Since 2015 he hasn't done nothing for the people!! HE WANTS THE UVALDE SITUATION TO GO AWAY!! ABBOTT CAN'T HANDLE TEXAS NO MORE !! IT'S TIME FOR ABBOTT TO WHEEL HIMSELF OUT INTO THE SUNSET!!

Reply(18)
107
Ally⚛️
4d ago

Why hasn’t Greg talk to the parents the only person so far who talked to the parents and went to a March of Uvalde victims was Beto himself and he isn’t governor yet

Reply(1)
78
Jay Dolive
4d ago

Abbott can't keep our kids safe, and he can't keep the power on. He has however done a great job of making sure Republicans can discriminate against pretty much everyone they don't agree with.

Reply(2)
96
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salon

Trump-backed Texas GOP candidate arrested for impersonating public official — then blames opponent

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Texas House candidate and police officer backed by former President Donald Trump and top Texas Republicans has been indicted on a charge of impersonating a public servant, according to authorities.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Government
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
U.S. POLITICS
Complex

Man on Death Row Asks Texas Governor for Delay of Execution So He Can Donate Kidney

A Texas man on death row for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old woman is asking for a delay of his scheduled execution to facilitate his wish to donate a kidney. Per a recent report from the Associated Press, lawyers representing 39-year-old Ramiro Gonzales—whose trial in the 2001 killing of Bridget Townsend took place in 2006—sent a letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott asking the Republican to okay a “30-day reprieve” so he could become a living donor. A similar request was also reported to have been sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
People

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#South Texas#Politics State#Politics Governor#Cnn
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mic

A leaked video shows in painful detail how incompetent the Uvalde response was

It’s been more than a month since a lone gunman entered Robb Elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers, all while local law enforcement did, well, nothing much really. Despite Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s initial declaration that the Uvalde massacre would have “been worse” if not for the cops who “showed amazing courage by running toward gunfire for the singular purpose of trying to save lives,” each new revelation from the ongoing investigation into the shooting points to the diametric opposite — a bungling of such massive, near-inconceivable proportions that the city of Uvalde has become virtually synonymous with both the shooting itself, and, to an even larger degree, the apparent cover-up by city officials thereof.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
102K+
Post
914M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy