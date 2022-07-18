Man Who Allegedly Shot Dutch Investigative Journalist Caught by Cops

POMPANO BEACH – One of the members of a family accused of brutally beating a gay man says his loved ones are innocent of the horrific crimes.Vladyslav or "Vlad" Makarenko says they are not violent people and claims he has no idea how his family got implicated in this.His father, mother and brother are facing hate crime charges, as well attempted murder, battery, and kidnapping charges. Investigators say they beat a gay man in his Pompano Beach apartment last August to the point he became permanently blind."I really want police to find out who exactly did it, but I believe my...

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO