ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

US waterpark attraction accused of fat-shaming 13-year-old girl

By Jo Caird
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ybUn2_0gjdqZLm00
A water slide similar to the on the 13-year-old was denied access to (Getty Images)

A father in the American state of Ilinois has accused a waterpark attraction of fat-shaming his 13-year-old daughter by denying her access to a water slide.

Andrew Batton wrote in a Facebook post that he took his family to Raging Rivers Waterpark in Grafton, IL, in order to try out a new water slide.

When his teenage daugher arrived at the top of the Mississippi Monster Slide with a friend, however, she was subjected to “public humiliation”, alleged Mr Batton, and asked to stand on a set of scales because the slide had weight limit of 200lbs (90.7kg).

“She steps on the scale and she’s 205,” Mr Batton told Missouri TV station KMOV.

Over the weight limit by 5lbs, the girl was turned away from the slide, her “eyes welling up with tears”, claimed her father.

In his Facebook post, Batton wrote that there had been no indication of a weight limit for the slide before that point and that the park employee was “extremely upset as well and explained that this scene had been playing out all day and many people had been upset/surprised by the restriction”.

A spokesperson for Raging Rivers told KMOV that: "Our goal is never to embarrass anyone, but we must look out for their safety while visiting Raging Rivers. Raging Rivers takes an abundance of precautions to ensure the safety of our guests while enjoying our slides and attractions.

"The new Mississippi Monster Slide has a max weight of 200lbs per rider. Signage is located at the base of the slide, alerting guests of this restriction. In addition, there is a scale that all guests who choose to ride the attraction must step on to ensure they meet the safety requirements for the ride.

"We will continue to follow manufacturer guidelines for safety while offering our guests a fun experience at Raging Rivers Waterpark."

The spokesperson added that new parts had been ordered so that the slide’s weight capacity can be increased.

Comments / 11

eh no thanks
4d ago

QUIT crying over a park following safety rules!!! If she was to get hurt, you'd be the first suing for allowing her on it & breaking the rules!!! You can't have it BOTH ways!!

Reply(7)
16
Related
Indy100

Woman accidentally squats on man's face in awkward gym mishap

There are two reasons to have spotters at the gym- first for safety, second to catch any embarrassing situations. TikTok user Samuel Stratis posted a video to the platform this week showing an awkward encounter with a woman he seemingly does not know at the gym. "I was just trying...
WORKOUTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Upworthy

16-year-old boy wears red dress to prom cheered on by classmates and teachers at school

A 16-year-old boy is being showered with love and support after he wore a red dress to his school prom. Korben spoke out his wish of wearing a dress to his prom when he was 12 years old and he lived that dream when he turned 16. The boy wore a sequined tuxedo and ballgown skirt and was cheered on by pupils and staff at Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston, Norfolk, reported the BBC. His mother, Nina Green, shared a photo of the 16-year-old wearing the dress. "At age 12, my son announced he wanted to go to his school prom in a gown. Four years later we made it happen. I’m so incredibly proud of him for being true to himself and the reception he got from his whole school was incredible," she wrote while sharing the pictures. "He wants to go as himself, while expressing his feminine side — with a tuxedo on the top and a dress at the bottom, very much influenced by (actor) Billy Porter. He wanted to be Korben... but in a dress."
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat Shaming#American#Ilinois#Raging Rivers Waterpark#Missouri Tv
Daily Mail

Chris Dawson was so 'OBSESSED' with his teen babysitter he went as her formal date to the school he taught at and would threaten boys who liked her, court told

A cunning husband infatuated with his teenage lover and babysitter laid out a number of dominoes leading to the murder of Lynette Dawson in 1982, a judge has been told. In the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday, crown prosecutor Craig Everson SC argued that Christopher Michael Dawson, now 73, had killed his wife on January 8 or 9, 1982 after numerous attempts to start a relationship with his former high school student, known as JC, had failed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Wild monkeys steal infant, throw child off roof in tragic attack

A newborn baby boy died tragically on Friday, when a pack of monkeys stole him from his parents and threw him off a roof. According to multiple reports, Nirdesh Upadhyay of Bareilly, India, was standing on his third-floor roof terrace with his wife and the child when the animals landed and surrounded them.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

The Independent

757K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy