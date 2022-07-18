Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Suffolk, Northwest Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bronx; Nassau; New York; Queens The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Queens County in southeastern New York Bronx County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York Northern Nassau County in southeastern New York * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 117 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mott Haven, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Throgs Neck Bridge around 125 PM EDT. Great Neck and Bayside around 130 PM EDT. Manhasset and Sands Point around 135 PM EDT. Port Washington around 140 PM EDT. Glen Cove around 145 PM EDT. Bayville and Brookville around 150 PM EDT. Syosset and Oyster Bay around 155 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

