ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Dried blueberries ‘urgently’ recalled nationwide over lead concerns

By Jocelina Joiner, Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=392buu_0gjdqQPF00
(Credit: Brand Storm Inc. via FDA)

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — The Food and Drug Administration has issued an urgent recall alert for dried blueberries after high levels of lead were detected.

The FDA said the recall announced by BrandStorm Inc. involves Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries, which were sold in the United States through retail and online stores.

A lab in Maryland identified the concern after testing uncovered the presence or potential presence of lead over the FDA’s recommended limits.

The FDA said an investigation was conducted by the packing site, and the original heavy metal reports for the crop year showed no presence of lead.

“After further investigation it was found that the products county of Origin is Lithuania and aggressive monitoring of heavy metals may be deemed necessary,” the FDA stated. “As an immediate action the packing site is actively working to enhance food safety system by implementing mandatory batch testing for heavy metal.”

The FDA said the issue is isolated to two batches of blueberries with a Best By Date 12/2024 and 01/2025. The lot codes are as follows:

  • Lot 2021363-1, Best By Date: 12/2024
  • 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g), UPC 812907011160
  • Lot 2022026-1, Best By Date: 01/2025
  • 1 serving, 1.2oz (34g), UPC 812907011160

The product is sold in white and blue pouches with Natierra brand and logo. They can be identified by checking the product name, manufacturer details and lot number on the bottom right of the pouch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vBk6V_0gjdqQPF00
(Credit: BrandStorm Inc. via FDA)

While BrandStorm has not received any reports of adverse effects related to the recall, the company is working to enhance the food safety system by implementing mandatory batch testing for heavy metals.

The FDA says lead occurs naturally and may be contracted in fruits and vegetables during cultivation.

“Lead is a toxic substance present in our environment in small amounts and everyone is exposed to some lead from daily actions such as inhaling dust, eating food, or drinking water,” the agency said.

However, exposure to larger amounts of the element can cause lead poisoning, with its effects dependent upon the amount and duration of exposure and the exposed person’s age.

Though people with high lead levels in their blood may show no symptoms, they could suffer damage to the nervous system and internal organs. Symptoms of acute lead poisoning may include abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output, according to the FDA, which added that children are particularly vulnerable.

“If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system can occur,” the FDA said. “This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems.”

Anyone with the recalled product should throw it out. Refunds are available at the location of purchase. Anyone who bought the product online can email salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com to request a refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call 310-559-0259, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. PST, email salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com or send a direct message using the www.Natierra.com website.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
WDTN

Sister identifies mystery woman found in Great Miami River

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the woman whose body was found in the Great Miami River on Wednesday, July 13. On July 13, a rowing team was on the Great Miami River when someone spotted a woman’s body floating in the water. Police were called to the scene, but it was impossible to determine the woman’s age, race or ethnicity due to how long the body had been in the water.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Contamination#Foodsafety#Blueberries#Brandstorm Inc#Natierra
WDTN

Psychiatrist: Aurora shooter manipulated, lied to me

Nearly a decade ago, James Holmes went inside a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, and unleashed gunfire into a crowd watching "The Dark Knight Rises." The shooting rampage left 12 dead, 70 hurt and sent shockwaves throughout the nation.
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
WDTN

Ohio’s new COVID-19 cases break 50,000 in 2 weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 26,610 COVID-19 cases for the past week, marking a consistent rise in new cases for three weeks straight. Ohio has seen more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for two weeks consecutively: the state saw 24,465 more people contract the virus the week before, meaning there […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Miami County COVID levels elevated to high by CDC

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami County has been experiencing an upward trend of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the past several weeks. Due to this increase, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has raised Miami County from low to high level in its COVID-19 Community Level Framework.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Police find suspects of Oakwood robbery in Franklin

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver did not stop and continued on at a high rate of speed. The vehicle traveled into Middletown and attempted to turn onto Carmody Boulevard when the driver lost control and crashed into an apartment.
FRANKLIN, OH
WDTN

Competency hearing rescheduled for Troy man accused of killing roommate

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A competency hearing has been rescheduled for the Troy man charged with murder in the death of his roommate. According to Troy police, Higgins admitted to killing 25-year-old Easton Ho and dumping the body in Indiana before driving Ho’s car to Kettering, where he left it. Police said Higgins then took an Uber home.
TROY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy