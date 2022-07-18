ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

This Is Minnesota’s Signature Dish

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 4 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.

With those ideas in mind, Far and Wide compiled a list of the most beloved dishes in every state in the U.S. These items are not only delicious, but central to the culture in that state. They named fried fish as the best dish in Minnesota. Here's what they had to say about it:

In Minnesota, there's one thing everyone looks forward to when the weekend rolls around: the Friday night fish fry. Served with a pint of cold beer and crisp French fries, the fried fish is flaky, beer-battered and the perfect shade of golden brown. While you'll find everything from cod to Pollack on the menu, the most popular pick is fried waslleye, which is the official state fish.

So, where does one find the best fried fish in Minnesota? The Anchor Fish & Chips in Minneapolis.

CBS Minnesota

State Fair unveils new attractions for 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is right around the corner, and new attractions always draw crowds.This year, thrill-seekers can get their fix on the Iron Dragon Coaster. They'll experience sudden drops and plenty of airtime.  There's also "Survival: The Exhibition." From oceans to rain forests, you can see if you have the skills to survive.If lakes are more your speed, you can snap a selfie with the world's largest floating loon. It's 20 feet tall.The state fair is less than 35 days away.
MINNESOTA STATE
101.3 KDWB

This Is Minnesota's Most Popular Junk Food

What is the first product that comes to mind when you think of a junk food? Is this your favorite junk food, or the one that you see advertised the most? Regardless of the singular junk food that comes to mind, there are many to choose from. The second that you enter most convenient stores, you are presented with isles and isles stocked full with these items. Wether you are team sweet or savory, the possibilities are endless. Each state has a junk food item that is purchased more frequently than all others.
MINNESOTA STATE
B102.7

Two Minnesota Cities Big On “2022 Top 100 Best Places to Live”

That is the question that keeps researchers and writers at Livability up at night!. Livability is an online lifestyle company, that bonded and partnered with scientists 9 years ago over a mutual love of small and medium cities. They longed to find the best of the best, but do it in a scientific way. Thankfully they're both crazy for data too!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
