Saint Louis, MO

This Is Missouri’s Signature Dish

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 4 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.

With those ideas in mind, Far and Wide compiled a list of the most beloved dishes in every state in the U.S. These items are not only delicious, but central to the culture in that state. They named gooey butter cake as the best dish in Missouri. Here's what they had to say about it:

To answer your question: Yes, gooey butter cake tastes just as good as it sounds. A St. Louis original, this decadent dessert consists of a cookie-like crust that's topped with a creamy buttery filling and then sprinkled with powdered sugar. But the first gooey butter cake was actually a mistake. Apparently, a baker added too much butter to his coffee cake and ended up with what's now a state-wide favorite.

So, where does one find the best gooey butter cake in Missouri? Park Avenue Coffee in St. Louis.

Comments / 0

 

