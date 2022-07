According to Chick-fil-A, an opening date for the new location has not yet been finalized. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A) The Chick-fil-A located at 2330 Hwy 6, Sugar Land, will be relocating across the street to 2323 Hwy. 6, according to a brand statement. The new location is under construction. The fast food restaurant, which focuses primarily on chicken products, was founded in 1964 in Georgia and has more than 2,400 locations across 47 states, according to the brand’s website.

SUGAR LAND, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO