Longview man dies after motorcycle crash Sunday on I-5 in Thurston County
A 43-year-old man from Longview died Sunday after he crashed his motorcycle into a car on Interstate 5.
Washington State Patrol responded at around 4:45 p.m. Sunday to the wreck on southbound I-5 at milepost 96, just north of Maytown, according to a news release. The Longview man was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and changed lanes, hitting a Honda CR-V occupied by one person.
The motorcyclist died en route to the hospital. He was wearing a helmet, according to the release. The driver of the Honda was uninjured.
The crash left one lane of southbound I-5 closed for more than three hours.
