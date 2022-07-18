ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, WA

Longview man dies after motorcycle crash Sunday on I-5 in Thurston County

By Ty Vinson
The Olympian
The Olympian
 4 days ago

A 43-year-old man from Longview died Sunday after he crashed his motorcycle into a car on Interstate 5.

Washington State Patrol responded at around 4:45 p.m. Sunday to the wreck on southbound I-5 at milepost 96, just north of Maytown, according to a news release. The Longview man was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and changed lanes, hitting a Honda CR-V occupied by one person.

The motorcyclist died en route to the hospital. He was wearing a helmet, according to the release. The driver of the Honda was uninjured.

The crash left one lane of southbound I-5 closed for more than three hours.

Comments / 2

Related
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two vehicle crash results in one dead, five injured

PLYMOUTH – A person is dead, and five others were injured following a crash around 4:30 a.m. Friday on State Route 14 about one mile west of Interstate 82, about 19 miles southwest of Kennewick. The Washington State Patrol identified the victim as Edith Moreno Colin, 35, of Redmond.
KENNEWICK, WA
Nationwide Report

Injuries reported after a three-vehicle wreck in Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

On Thursday afternoon, a multi-vehicle accident near the Port of Tacoma led to injuries. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle wreck was reported shortly before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Marine View Drive and Taylor Way. According to the responders, a red pickup truck rolled over on the hood of a white semitrailer with its air bags deployed. Reports revealed that a black SUV was found at the scene with major damage between the two roads.
TACOMA, WA
Nationwide Report

54-year-old Lee W Joner killed after a solo-vehicle crash in Cowlitz County (Cowlitz County, WA)

Authorities identified 54-year-old Lee W Joner, from Ridgefield, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on July 20 in Cowlitz County. The fatal single-vehicle crash took place just before 3 a.m. on the State Route 503 spur, at milepost 38. According to the investigation reports, Lee W Joner was heading northbound when his 2008 Chevy Silverado drifted off the roadway to the left and crashed into a fence.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Longview, WA
Crime & Safety
Thurston County, WA
Accidents
City
Longview, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Longview, WA
Accidents
Thurston County, WA
Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

34-year-old man dead, 3 people injured after a single-car crash in Gig Harbor (Gig Harbor, WA)

On early Wednesday morning, a 34-year-old man, from Port Orchard, lost his life while three people suffered injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Gig Harbor. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on Purdy Drive a little after 5 a.m. The preliminary reports showed that a woman was driving her partner and their two children northwest on Purdy Drive when she fell asleep near the road’s 12900 block. The SUV veered across the oncoming traffic lane, swerved off the road and ended up in a ditch, injuring everyone in the vehicle.
GIG HARBOR, WA
kptv.com

Crash leaves Ridgefield man dead

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was found dead after his vehicle crashed on State Route 503 near mile point 38 Wednesday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. The driver, identified as 54-year-old Lee W. Joner, of Ridgefield, was not wearing a seat belt when his vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado PK, left the road just before 3 a.m. and hit a fence.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Nationwide Report

54-year-old man killed after a single-vehicle crash in Vancouver (Vancouver, WA)

On Wednesday morning, a 54-year-old man, from Ridgefield, lost his life following a traffic collision in Vancouver. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place on State Route 503 near mile point 38 a little before 3 a.m. The early reports showed that a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado PK swerved off the road and crashed into a fence for reasons that are yet to be known.
VANCOUVER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#I 5#Traffic Accident#Washington State Patrol#Harley Davidson
KXRO.com

Person found deceased in Johns River fire

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone was found deceased following a fire in the Johns River area. Grays Harbor Undersheriff Brad Johansson share that at 3:40am on Friday morning, South Beach Regional Fire Authority crews were called to Astoria Lane for a structure fire. When...
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
KOIN 6 News

Train strikes, kills woman in Washougal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A woman was hit and killed by a train in Washougal early Thursday morning, the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency said. They said the incident occurred at around 4:15 a.m. near 6th Street where it turns into Southeast Lechner Street, and D Street. A 65-year-old...
WASHOUGAL, WA
Nationwide Report

13-year-old boy dead after a bicycle crash in Parkland (Parkland, WA)

On Tuesday evening, a 13-year-old boy lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in Parkland. As per the initial information, the fatal bicycle accident took place on SR-7 near 134th Street S. at approximately 4 p.m. The early reports showed that the teen was crossing at the crosswalk on a bicycle when he got struck by a Jeep. The boy succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
PARKLAND, WA
q13fox.com

13-year-old bicyclist hit, killed by car in Parkland

TACOMA, Wash. - A 13-year-old bicyclist was hit and killed by a driver on Tuesday evening, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said the crash occurred on SR-7 near 134th Street S. in Parkland around 4 p.m. The teen was crossing at the crosswalk when he was hit by a Jeep.
PARKLAND, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
Nationwide Report

64-year-old Judith M Cherryhomes killed, 2 people injured after a three-vehicle wreck in Hazel Dell (Vancouver, WA)

Authorities identified 64-year-old Judith M Cherryhomes, from Vancouver, as the woman who lost her life following a multi-vehicle accident on Monday in Hazel Dell. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle wreck took place on Interstate 5, just north of 99th Street a little before 10 a.m. The preliminary investigation indicated that because of an earlier accident, Judith M Cherryhomes’ vehicle was stopped, along with other cars, in the right lane of southbound I-5.
VANCOUVER, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

King County couple suspected in string of Kittitas County vehicle thefts

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Detectives are searching for a couple from North Bend who are suspected of being involved with a string of vehicle thefts in Upper Kittitas County. According to a press release issued by the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), several trucks have been taken or stolen from out of the region in recent weeks. Many of the vehicles thefts have a commonality: Several early 2000s Ford Super Duty trucks, including models F250, F350 and F450, have been targeted.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Police warn about increase in air conditioner thefts

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Police in Thurston County are warning people that there have been several air conditioners thefts recently. On Wednesday, Olympia police tweeted that air conditioner, HVAC and backflow assemblies have been stolen throughout the county. According to police, they are hearing there may more that have not been...
OLYMPIA, WA
KATU.com

Vancouver woman dies in I-5 crash in Hazel Dell

HAZEL DELL, Wash. — A 64-year-old Vancouver woman died Monday when a car she was in was struck from behind, according to Washington State Patrol. Because of an earlier crash, Judith M. Cherryhomes had stopped, along with other cars, in the right lane of southbound Interstate 5 just north of 99th Street shortly before 10 a.m. WSP said another car came up from behind her but didn’t stop, smashing into Cherryhomes, which caused her car to crash into the one ahead of her.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Woman missing last seen in Happy Valley found dead

The woman reported missing earlier this week was found dead Wednesday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. Amy Jean Myhra, 46, was last seen about 4 p.m. Tuesday near Southeast Sunnyside Road and Valley View Terrace in Happy Valley. She was reported missing Wednesday when she didn’t show up to work that day.
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
2K+
Followers
149
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy