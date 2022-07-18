ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hertz customers file another suit amid false-arrest claims

By Sydney Kalich, Rich McHugh
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41R1Gp_0gjdpc5I00

( NewsNation ) — Hertz is dealing with another lawsuit after dozens of customers sued the rental car giant, claiming they were wrongly arrested and accused of stealing cars they rented,

NewsNation previously reported on the nightmare situations that led customers to sue Hertz last year. More than 200 customers were suing the rental car giant for mental and emotional damages after they say they were falsely arrested, and even jailed, after Hertz filed police reports saying the cars they rented were stolen. Last month, NewsNation’s Rich McHugh confirmed Hertz was offering customers settlements. The new lawsuit is based off those previous claims.

The customers say the cars were legitimately rented and many have had the charges removed, but not before spending time in jail in some cases. That included Julius Burnside, who is part of one of the lawsuits against Hertz.

Read the full report on the Uvalde school shooting

“I felt it was a joke..like you’re telling me I got a warrant for my arrest for something I paid for. That’s not possible,” Burnside told NewsNation last year.

“This has been going on for two years. This latest lawsuit is 47 of the claimants have been given the green light to take their cases out of the bankruptcy court. What that means is they can now have a trial by jury of their peers, basically in the state of Delaware,’ McHugh said on “Morning in America.” “There are still more cases that are sitting in bankruptcy court, and this is the first wave of them. But now we’re officially seeing this process begin.”

Hertz has not agreed to do a sit-down interview with NewsNation but said in a statement it disagrees with the bankruptcy court’s rulings. McHugh said he expected the settlement to hit a billion dollars.

“In the last two years in bankruptcy, our hands were tied behind our back and our foot was stapled to the floor,” said attorney Francis Alexander Malofiy according to Yahoo! Finance. “Now the gloves come off.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘Habitual’ thief arrested in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say they have arrested Toni Vincent, 30, a “habitual retail theft suspect.”. According to police, an officer spotted Vincent leaving Gift’s Thrift Store, at 1141 Black Ridge Road around 5:15 p.m. Friday, as she was reportedly trying to conceal stolen items as she left the store.
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police say Rockford crack dealer caught in the act

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested Audie Murphy, 55, after detectives witnessed a drug deal on 11th Street on Tuesday. Authorities say Murphy is a suspect in several narcotics trafficking complaints. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department received complaints of transactions taking place in the 4400 block of 11th Street and began an investigation. Murphy was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police track drug sales to South Beloit couple

SOUTH BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — South Beloit Police say an investigation into narcotics trafficking led them to the home of Donna Louise Honaker, 63, and Tommy Joe Honaker, 46, who were arrested Thursday. According to police, the pair were identified as suspects in the investigation that began in May, and on July 21st a raid […]
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hertz#Lawsuits#Stealing Cars#Newsnation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Ohio grand jury indicts man accused in rape of 10-year-old at center of Indiana abortion controversy

(The Hill) – The man who was accused of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl in Ohio was indicted on two felony counts of rape on Thursday. A grand jury in Columbus charged Gerson Fuentes, 27, issued the indictment on the two felony counts. Fuentes was charged with the rape earlier this month after police said that he confessed to raping the girl twice.
OHIO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Charges dismissed against former coroner’s wife, Michelle Hintz

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday, Judge Joseph McGraw dismissed the case against Michelle Hintz, wife of former Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz, after she was accused of stealing from taxpayers. McGraw dismissed the charges on the basis that she was a first-time, non-violent offender. In October 2020, the Hintz’ were arrested after the couple allegedly charged […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy