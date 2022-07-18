ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Backups persist near I-4 Express in northern Seminole County

By Jerry Hume
mynews13.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The I-4 Express lanes have caused an unintended problem where they begin and end. Backups have formed on I-4 West in Seminole County before the entrance to the express lanes near the Longwood rest stops. What You Need To Know. Backups form where the...

www.mynews13.com

Comments / 1

