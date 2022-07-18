Pet of the Week: Chihuahua mix Sparkles

Highway 88 or Highway 4 over Ebbetts Pass? It was time to visit my daughter, Gina Burnsworth, in Reno, and I could not wait to get there. I analyzed which road to drive. I had not driven over the pass in several years, and I so missed seeing the beautiful lakes and smelling the aroma of cedar as I cautiously gripped the steering wheel on the hairpin curves. Highway 88 was a straighter road, however, and there were a couple lakes that would present their beauty as well. But, alas, the decision was made for me when the Electra Fire shattered my possibilities. I would drive over Highway 4 and return via Highway 88.

