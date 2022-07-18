ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NASCAR Driver Stabbed to Death at Gas Station Before Police Killed the Suspect: Authorities

By Alberto Luperon
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 4 days ago
A California man fatally stabbed a former NASCAR driver before at least one police officer shot the suspect to death, authorities said. Police identified the suspect as Trent William Millsap, 27. The victim has been widely identified as Bobby East, 37, who raced for NASCAR and won championships under the sanctioning...

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

