Blake Corum announced to Maxwell Award Watch List

By Trent Knoop
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The preseason hype keeps coming Blake Corum’s way after a huge 2021 football season.

Corum was hot right off the press last season after he rushed for over 100 yards during the first three games of the season. He even briefly missed some time due to an injury, but he still rushed for 952 yards and 11 scores on the ground during the 2021 season.

The speedy scat-back made the Maxwell Award Watch List on Monday.

The Maxwell Award is awarded to the most outstanding college football player of the year. It’s a huge honor for any collegiate football player to be on this watch list. Michigan is expecting Corum to take an even bigger step forward this season after it lost Hassan Haskins to the NFL draft. Corum is all but penciled in as the starting back for the Wolverines, but he will have some big help on the field with Donovan Edwards backing him up. The maize and blue should have one of the most dynamic one-two punches in all of football.

Here are some other accolades on Corum via MGoBlue.

July 18: Maxwell Award Watch List (player of the year)

• 2022 Preseason All-American (Sporting News, Walter Camp Football Foundation)

• 2021 Paul Hornung Award Semifinalist

• All-Big Ten in 2021 (third team, coaches; honorable mention, media)

• 18 career games out of the back field with one start

• Went for more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage in 2021 (952 rush yards, 141 receiving yards) with 12 touchdowns (11 receiving)

• Also returned 12 kickoffs for 304 yards

• 2021 Co-Offensive Skill Player of the Year

You can see all the players that made the Maxwell watch list below:

