Join us each week as we visit Wabash Valley communities to learn what’s new and exciting. We’ll chat with leaders and businesses, while we Celebrate Summer!. Welcome to Lynn’s Pharmacy in Brazil, Indiana. It is a place where locals gather for an old-fashioned soda fountain treat, shop for at-home medical devices from oxygen to lift chairs, and order compound prescriptions and other medications in their pharmacy.

BRAZIL, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO