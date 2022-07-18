ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Flint water crisis lawsuit may soon be in the hands of a federal jury

By Michigan Radio
interlochenpublicradio.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of testimony, the Flint water crisis bellwether trial is expected to go to the jury later this week. At issue is the damage claims on behalf of four Flint children who claim to have suffered health problems related to high lead levels in Flint’s...

www.interlochenpublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Jury gets Flint water case about liability for engineers

DETROIT — (AP) — Jurors heard closing arguments Thursday in the only trial to arise thus far from the Flint water crisis, a dispute over whether two engineering firms should be held partially responsible for the city's lead contamination in 2014-15. Attorneys representing four Flint children said Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newman, known as LAN, didn't do enough to get the city to treat the highly corrosive water or to urge a return to a regional water supplier.
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Defense in Flint water trial says suit motivated by 'the color green'

A lawyer for a private engineering firm accused Flint water crisis victims of targeting the company out of greed, during closing arguments for the civil trial involving the lead contamination of the city's water supply. In closing arguments delivered on Thursday morning in the first Flint water crisis case to...
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Government
beltmag.com

The Rise and Fall of ‘New Work’ in Flint

In the 1980s, the Center for New Work proposed a radically different industrial future. In 1980, two years after General Motors began shuttering its auto plants in Flint, Richard Gull watched a special broadcast on Ann Arbor’s public television station titled “Culture After the Elimination of Labor.” It was a ten-part series developed by Frithjof Bergmann to publicize “new work,” an idea developed in his 1977 book On Being Free. Bergmann, a charismatic University of Michigan philosophy professor sometimes described as “Moses with an Austrian accent,” believed that technological developments ought to lighten humanity’s workload, but that became impossible in a job system that linked wages to survival, making work an end in itself.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Mayoral candidates meet with Genesee County jail inmates

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – With an election close by, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office held their second meet the candidates forum for jail inmates eligible to vote. “All voting is important to our society and I don’t think we need to separate that,” former Mayor Karen Weaver said.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Snyder
WNEM

Genesee Co. Animal Control closes Friday due to parvovirus case

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Animal Control said it will be closed on Friday, July 22 due to a positive parvovirus case. The shelter said the case was found this month. Genesee County Animal Control said while it has been quarantining and following cleaning protocols, it wants to maintain...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Veolia Water#Lockwood Andrews#Michigan Radio
WNEM

Flint Community Schools ‘recommending’ masks for start of school year, after originally requiring them

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The first day of school for Flint Community Schools is less than two weeks away and students are gearing up to head back to the classroom. The district sent out a letter to families on Thursday, July 21, reminding students the first day of class is on Wednesday, Aug. 3. In that letter, the district made the announcement they are recommending all students, faculty and staff where masks in all FCS buildings.
FLINT, MI
WKQI Channel 955

Murderer Escapes Michigan Jail After Canceling Credit Card Payment

A Bay City man, who was convicted of murdering a man in Tennessee years ago, has been accused of another crime, according to MLive. This time, without any bloodshed. 50-year-old Thomas E. “Big Tank” Kotewa was arrested on May 10 on charges of third-degree retail fraud and resisting or obstructing police. Before that, he was charged with possessing narcotics, felon in possession of ammunition, and having an open alcohol container in a vehicle. A $450 bond was posted on Kotewa's behalf on June 1 and the man walked free.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Flint police, MSP seek information related to shooting

FLINT, Mich., (WNEM) – Flint Police Department and Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that left a 62-year-old male from Flint in critical condition on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Flint Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 2000 block of Arlington Ave. just before 10...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Flint Water Crisis
WNEM

Crews respond to fire in Saginaw County

Meteorologist John Gross has your Thursday evening forecast. Here are the top stories we are following tonight. Crews responded to a large fire in Saginaw County on Thursday. Legislative leaders have announced their appointments to the new Opioid Advisory Commission with some members coming from mid-Michigan. TV5 news update: Thursday...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Michigan Football and Dort Financial Center host carnival for Flint youth

Michigan Football gives Flint youth day at carnival. Tarence Lard, from the Flint International Academy, high fives Michigan Football players at the Dort Financial Center during a carnival held by Michigan Football for the Boys and Girls Club and the Flint International Academy in Flint on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy